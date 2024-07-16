Photographers cultivate community over competition on Fort Novosel

FORT NOVOSEL, Ala.--Over the past decade, advancements in technology and social media have changed the field of photography. The ease of purchasing a digital camera and basic editing software may seem like a small investment to a lucrative career, especially for the mobile military spouse, but according to photographers on Fort Novosel, experience and a creative eye are invaluable resources to add to the camera bag.



Grace Ellenberg, military spouse and photographer, developed a passion for capturing Army Aviators through years of experience including over 150 military ceremonies, flight line, and graduation sessions. Ellenberg shared that passion and expertise with local photographers during a workshop on July 14, 2024, at Knox Army Airfield.



“I saw how many military spouse photographers there are,” said Ellenberg, “especially here at Fort Novosel. I wanted to be able to help them serve these families during such an important and exciting time in their military career.”



Every two weeks a new group of, on average, 50+ Army Aviators earn their wings inside the Army Aviation Museum on Fort Novosel. Many of those families want to document the memorable day with high quality images but there simply aren’t enough experienced photographers to do it all, according to Ellenberg.



“There is only one of me!” She said, “and it’s so hard having to turn people away. I love helping equip other local photographers to also be able to capture these memories so that no families miss out.”



During the workshop, Ellenberg planned for two different photoshoots to simulate family day during flight school graduation. The first shoot consisted of CH-47 Instructor Pilot Chief Warrant Officer 2 Daniel Swanson, his spouse Emily, and their children as models to practice on families. The couple’s shoot came afterward, modeled by CH-47 Flight Student 2nd Lt. Jacob Becker and his spouse Kaylee.



Ellenberg educated photographers on topics like posing, lighting, and using the right angles to capture the subjects and aircraft together to best tell the story.



Savannah Clark, military spouse and photographer, was eager to attend the workshop just a few miles from her home on Fort Novosel. She said that meeting other photographers and gaining wisdom from Ellenberg was what she looked forward to most from the time spent on the flight line.



“There tends to be a competitiveness amongst photographers here that I hadn’t experienced where we lived before,” said Clark. “I think it’s important we do this because once you know someone face to face and not just behind the screen of social media, you’re less likely to feel competitive or threatened.”



According to Clark, working together is not just beneficial for the individuals behind the lens, it helps the soldiers and their families as well.

“It helps the overall community flourish when we meet in this way,” said Clark. “If we all can refer each other to best serve the families here on Fort Novosel, it helps us all grow. It doesn’t make sense to not have this.”



Gabrielle Napier, flight-student fiancé, has gotten into photography for just over a month now. She said that she jumped at the opportunity to take this workshop to develop new skills on the flight line.



“Grace has been a wealth of knowledge both as a military spouse and photographer,” said Napier. “She inspired me to learn to shoot professionally. I knew that before we moved, I wanted to come to this workshop and learn as much as I could.”



After each simulated session concluded, Ellenberg gave attendees the opportunity to ask questions and network with one another. She spoke on why she loves this niche of flight school graduations and encouraged others to do the same.



“Meeting the families is truly the best part,” said Ellenberg. “I love chatting with them and seeing all that they have accomplished to culminate on that day. Obviously, the aviator is the one in school but the families, whether it is a spouse or fiancé or even a parent, they are also in this process with them too.”



From the budding enthusiasts to established professionals, there was knowledge to gain for all levels when community comes together. Alisha Potter, retired military spouse and photographer, attended with well over a decade of experience holding national recognition and publication features.



According to Potter, joining other photographers on the flight line was a unique opportunity for those working with Fort Novosel families.

“I’ve been doing this a long time but there is always more to learn, and I really was excited to learn from Grace because she does it so well,” said Potter. “She found a need in the community and has filled it perfectly.”

