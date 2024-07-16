Fort Drum celebrates new Jewish sanctuary with mezuzah dedication

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (July 18, 2024) -- Fort Drum chaplains and community members gathered inside the Main Post Chapel on July 18 to dedicate the new Jewish sanctuary with the unveiling of a traditional mezuzah.



A mezuzah is a small parchment scroll with Hebrew verses handwritten by a scribe, and it serves as a reminder for Jews of their heritage and covenant with God.



Chaplain (Capt.) Rabbi Daniel Kamzan, 10th Mountain Division (LI) Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion chaplain, said it’s a simple act – affixing the religious symbol on the doorway – but the significance to the Jewish community is tremendous.



“It’s pretty monumental for us to finally say that we have a Jewish sanctuary at Fort Drum,” Kamzan said. “This is how we grow our community and get people excited about their faith. For our Jewish community, this is their home away from home."



Kamzan said having a dedicated sanctuary within the Main Post Chapel means more than just having a place for prayer services.



“We’re always trying to find new ways to bring Judaism to people and teach about Judaism,” he said. “All our events are open to anybody who wants to learn. This is our opportunity to host more educational events, more challah bakes, and more holiday activities.”



Kamzan can’t recall how long Fort Drum has been without a dedicated sanctuary, but he said now they will no longer have to reserve a room for weekly and holiday services. Even better, it has a kosher kitchen.



“Food is a big thing in Jewish culture,” he said. “We joke that our Friday service is a 20-minute service with three hours of food. The most important thing about our Friday night services is family and learning Torah. What better way to talk about the Torah than with delicious food and fellowship? The food is elevated by Jewish conversation and the Jewish conversation is elevated by the food.”



As lay leader, Ethan Yoder is used to being the first one in the room to begin preparations for services and activities. Then he’d stay afterward to lock everything back up in storage so the room can be used for other religious functions.



“It’s nice to be able to come in here now and actually know this is ours,” he said. “I can’t wait to see what we do in the future.”



Yoder served for four years at Fort Drum as a 10th Mountain Division (LI) and garrison chaplain’s assistant before deciding to remain in the area as a civilian employee at Guthrie Ambulatory Health Care Clinic.



“If I wanted to, I could have moved somewhere that had a bigger Jewish community, but I feel this was probably better for me. I like this area, I like the people I work with and I like being part of the Jewish community here. I think because it is smaller, it can be more impactful.”



Kamzan said the sanctuary doesn’t look like much now, but they will make improvements on it in the coming weeks. He said they will create a study area so people can sit and discuss their thoughts and understanding of their faith.



“As a principles person, that’s what I love doing,” Kamzan said. “You don’t understand how happy I am when I hear someone say, ‘I don’t understand this,’ because that is an opportunity to teach. And as a principles person, I can now build the foundation of a Jewish chapel here, which is awesome.”



Kamzan said he is grateful to Chaplain (Col.) James Lester, senior command chaplain, and Chaplain (Maj.) Tanya Bindernagel, chaplain resource manager, for their leadership and support in establishing the Jewish sanctuary.



“It’s so important for our Jewish community to have a sacred space,” Lester said. “A place that they know is ours, that we can grow together, and where we will be spiritually fed. In my prayer, my hope is that this grows, and this becomes a place where Soldiers return – Jewish Soldiers and non-Jewish Soldiers – to find a sense of peace.”



Bindernagel, a Protestant chaplain, said she began attending the Friday evening service a year ago with her older daughter, who was curious about it. She said they found it a place to learn, worship, and find commonalities with people of a different faith.



“And I felt truly blessed,” she said. “We were welcomed with open arms and invited to all the social gatherings.”



The Fort Drum Religious Support Office provides a variety of religious services for community members including Traditional Protestant, Lutheran, Roman Catholic, Jewish and Muslim, as well as contemporary Chapel Next and Gospel services.



For more information, visit https://home.army.mil/drum/my-fort/all-services/chaplains-office.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.18.2024 Date Posted: 07.18.2024 14:25 Story ID: 476534 Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US Web Views: 34 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Drum celebrates new Jewish sanctuary with mezuzah dedication, by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.