Logistics Support Center Support Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group Deployment

Courtesy Photo | The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) returns to Naval Station Norfolk, July 14, 2024, concluding a nine-month deployment to the Atlantic. Eisenhower, the flagship of the Ike Carrier Strike Group, departed Norfolk October 14, 2023 to conduct a scheduled deployment to U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet area of operations in support of maritime security operations, theater security cooperation efforts, and enhanced vigilance activities operations with NATO Allies and Partners. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Timothy Conroy)

Ships from the Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group recently returned to home port, following a nine month deployment.

The strike group included USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69), USS Philippine Sea (CG 58), USS Laboon (DDG 58), USS Gravely (DDG 107), USS Mason (DDG 87) and USS Carney (DDG 64).

When the ships got underway last year for their deployment, they were fully stocked and ready for sea, thanks in large part to the work of the logistics support representatives of the NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Support Center (FLC) Norfolk Logistics Support Center (LSC). The LSC supported the CSG throughout their deployment, right up to their return to homeport.

According to Thad Berry, the logistics support supervisor for LSC Team One, the work began long before the ships got underway.

“We started to support and prepare back in May (2023) for their upcoming deployment, helping ensure their material was a priority and that it was consolidated and manifested directly to the ship,” he explained.

He added the team of Zuleika Conill Bonilla, Justin Jones and Hubbeard Ervin worked with the ships’ beach detachment to ensure the flow of supplies, including parts and general stores flowed smoothly to the ships. The team helped move them to the ship via Air Mobility Command and replenishment at sea, relying on their experience with challenges such as customs issues to get the material where it belonged.

“We maintained open communication with the ships’ Supply Department leadership, the beach detachments and other agencies to ensure things ran smoothly with port operations,” said Berry.

When it was time for the ships to return, the LSC team ensured items such as dumpsters, government vehicles and critical materials were waiting for the ships pier side.

Berry says he was proud of his team’s efforts supporting the CSG throughout the deployment cycle.