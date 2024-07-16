ST. PAUL, Minn. – The 652d Multi-Role Bridge Company will hold a training exercise at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Fountain City Service Base and adjoining USACE properties, Aug. 6-11, in Fountain City, Wisconsin.



All community members are welcome and encouraged to watch and see the military at work from a safe distance. Please do not approach the construction site for the safety of all involved. Further, from Aug. 9-11, the public boat ramp in Fountain City will be closed to the public for this training operation.



The company will be conducting fast water bridging operations and a road improvement project which will involve heavy construction equipment, bridge erection boats, rafts and common bridge transporters. The purpose of the project is to increase unity and the ability to provide freedom of movement to friendly forces whenever called.



The 652d Multi-Role Bridge Company out of Hammond, Wis., is a multi-faceted bridging company with capabilities that include dry bridging, over water bridging and ferrying operations for troops and transportation units.



For questions, please contact Dan Severson at daniel.h.severson.ctr@army.mil.



-30-

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.18.2024 Date Posted: 07.18.2024 13:47 Story ID: 476525 Location: FOUNTAIN CITY, WISCONSIN, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army Reserve to train at Corps of Engineers Fountain City Service Base, by Melanie Peterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.