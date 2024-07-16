NAVFAC Washington Transportation Department Supports Fleet Week 2024

The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Washington Transportation Department played a crucial role in the success of the 2024 Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover Baltimore. The department executed more than 50 bus operations to safely transport more than 2,000 personnel to various events and locations at the Inner Harbor, Fells Point, North Locust Point, and Martin State Airport, Baltimore, June 12-18.



The transportation team's efforts were integral in providing transport for Sailors to attend community outreach events, media relations activities and ceremonial and entertainment functions. They also ensured dignitaries, media personnel and members of the general public were securely transported from the port's Entry Control Point to the pier, where they could tour the USS Fort Lauderdale and experience life aboard a naval vessel.



In addition to managing bus operations, NAVFAC Washington Transportation collaborated closely with multiple agencies, including the Maryland Department of Transportation and Emergency Management. This coordination ensured that bus routes did not interfere with public transportation or emergency response situations. The department also provided equipment and 20 vehicles to support security and Entry Control Point operations, as well as supplying a vehicle complement for ship personnel.



Transportation specialists from Public Works Department Washington shared their positive experiences. Che Samuel, transportation specialist debuted as the event staff and noted, “This experience served as a valuable opportunity to be exposed to high-tempo operations that required critical thinking and strategic planning.”



Samuel’s colleague, John Curl expressed pride in their accomplishments. “I was impressed by the excellent communication and coordination among multiple Navy activities and Baltimore municipal agencies within the event staff,” he explained.



The biennial Fleet Week provides Sailors the opportunity to enjoy liberty time and offers the public tours of various U.S. Naval vessels. The week of activities and events offer festivals, educational activities and thrilling air demonstrations and flyovers.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.18.2024 Date Posted: 07.18.2024 Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US