U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Buffalo District Welcomes New Commander

Lt. Col. Robert Burnham, a Beaufort, South Carolina native and a veteran of the Afghanistan war, assumed command of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District on July 18.



Burnham will lead the district's more than 300 team members, responsible for projects in 16 commercial and 19 recreational Great Lakes harbors, leadership of the Radiological Waste Design Center for USACE's Great Lakes and Ohio River Division, operation of the Mount Morris Dam and Recreation Area and the historic Black Rock Lock, as well as many other roles across a more than 38,000 square mile area of responsibility.



“The Buffalo District has long embodied the values of service, integrity, and innovation. As we mark this transition, we celebrate our past achievements and reaffirm our dedication to excellence in the future. I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to Lt. Col. Milliman for his exemplary leadership and unwavering dedication. His commitment and tireless efforts have significantly impacted the Buffalo District and the Great Lakes and Ohio River Division,” said Division Commander Maj. Gen. Mark C. Quander. “As we look ahead, we will continue to build stronger, smarter, and more resilient communities across the Great Lakes and Ohio River Division. We are excited to welcome Lt. Col. Burnham and are confident in his and leadership to guide the Buffalo District to new heights. We anticipate continued success and innovation under his command, ensuring the enduring legacy of the U.S. Corps of Engineers.”



Burnham assumed command from Lt. Col. Lyle Milliman, a Leon, New York native and veteran of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. Milliman served as the District Commander since April 2024, and as Deputy District Commander for three years prior.



"I’m extremely honored and excited for the opportunity to join a world-class organization like the Buffalo District,” Burnham said. “I look forward to continuing the great work Lt. Col. Milliman and the District provides to our communities and stakeholders. I can’t wait to get to work!”



Burnham took over the leadership role from Milliman during a formal change of command ceremony at the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center. The change of command is a time-honored Army tradition dating back before the Civil War and emphasizes the continuity of command and unit identity despite changes in individual authority from one officer to another.



"I commend the employees of the Buffalo District for their commitment to excellence, innovative engineering solutions, and a steadfast focus on our mission. The impact the Buffalo District has had and will continue to have on the communities it serves will be felt for years to come,” Milliman said. “The District is in good hands with Lt. Col. Burnham and I am confident that under his leadership, the Buffalo District will continue to achieve great success and make significant contributions to our nation’s infrastructure and environmental stewardship.”



About Lt. Col. Robert Burnham

Lt. Col. Burnham previously served as Deputy Commander for the Base Support Group at NATO Allied Land Command in Izmir, Turkey.



He holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from The Citadel Military College and a master’s degree in engineering management from the University of Missouri Science & Technology. He is a certified Project Management Professional.



Burnham deployed to Afghanistan as a Combat Advisor attached to the 82nd Airborne Division in support of Operation Enduring Freedom from 2008-2009.



Burnham has served in roles across the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, including as a project manager for the USACE Galveston District from 2014-2016 and deputy commander for the USACE Wilmington District from 2020-2023.



Burnham’s full biography is available at: https://www.lrd.usace.army.mil/About/Leadership/Article/3841476/robert-m-burnham/



About Lt. Col. Lyle Milliman



Lt. Col. Lyle R. Milliman assumed the role as Buffalo District Commander on April 24, 2024 after serving as the district’s deputy commander.



Milliman hails from Leon, New York and received his commission in May of 2006 from the United States Military Academy at West Point, New York. In addition to his commission, he earned a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering. He holds a Master of Science in Engineering Management from Missouri University of Science and Technology at Rolla, Missouri and a Master of Science in Civil Engineering from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Wisconsin. He is a licensed Professional Engineer in the state of Missouri and a Project Management Professional.



His initial assignment was with the 92nd Engineer Battalion at Fort Stewart, Georgia from December 2006 - June 2009, where he served as Platoon Leader (Iraq, 2007), Battalion Plans Officer and Company Executive Officer. Afterwards, he served with the 18th Engineer Brigade at Tompkins Barracks, Germany from June 2010 - June 2013. He served as the Construction Management Officer, Engineer Equipment Officer, Company Commander for the 111th Engineering Battalion, Forward Support Company (Afghanistan, 2011 - 2012) and Company Commander for the 18th Engineer Brigade, Headquarters and Headquarters Company. Subsequently, he served as an Instructor and Assistant Professor in the Civil and Mechanical Engineering Department at West Point from July 2015 - June 2018.



His awards and decorations include the Bronze Star (1OLC), Meritorious Service Medal (2OLC), Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, Bronze de Fleury Medal, Combat Action Badge and Army Air Assault Badge.



Milliman is a graduate of the U.S. Military Academy Preparatory School, West Point Basic Officer Leadership Course, Engineer Captain Career Course, Command and General Staff College.



His deployments include Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom.



His publications include Shear behavior of prestressed steel-fiber-reinforced concrete hollow-core slabs, PCI Journal, July-August 2017; Validation of prestressed concrete high-fidelity finite element analysis, PCI Journal, September-October 2019.





The Buffalo District delivers world class engineering solutions to the Great Lakes region, the Army and the Nation to ensure national security, environmental sustainability, water resource management, and emergency assistance during peace and war.