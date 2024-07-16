Breaking Bread with Heroes

Photo By Jason Ragucci | At the Iron Mike Conference Center, over 400 Service Members were treated to a...... read more read more Photo By Jason Ragucci | At the Iron Mike Conference Center, over 400 Service Members were treated to a gastronomic experience courtesy of renowned Chef Robert Irvine. The revered culinary artist, known for his unwavering support of the military community, showcased his exceptional skills and passion for creating unforgettable meals; July 16, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Jason Ragucci, Fort Liberty Public Affairs Office) see less | View Image Page

FORT LIBERTY, N.C. – At the Iron Mike Conference Center, over 400 Service Members were treated to a gastronomic experience courtesy of renowned Chef Robert Irvine. The revered culinary artist, known for his unwavering support of the military community, showcased his exceptional skills and passion for creating unforgettable meals.



Fort Liberty Garrison thanked Chef Irvine and his Head Chefs for their unwavering commitment and extraordinary talent. As a token of appreciation, Fort Liberty Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. Greg Seymour presented them with commemorative Fort Liberty Garrison coins.



This exclusive culinary affair was made possible by the invaluable contributions of the culinary arts specialists who volunteered their time and expertise. Their dedication to providing an exceptional dining experience further exemplified the spirit of teamwork and camaraderie within the military.



“To all the 92Gs, thank you for your service,” said Chef Robert Irvine. “You are the life and blood of the Army. Why? Because the Army marches on its stomach.”



Throughout the event, attendees indulged in a delectable array of culinary creations that tantalized their taste buds and left them in awe. Chef Irvine's mastery of flavors and textures was evident in every dish, from the succulent roasted meats to the decadent desserts.



Personalized Meals for a Purpose



Robert Irvine's renowned culinary expertise and the XVIII Airborne Corps' commitment to Soldier wellness have come together to provide tailored meals that meet the specific nutritional needs of these brave individuals. The Foundation's team and the Corps' skilled chefs have meticulously crafted menus designed to enhance physical performance, mental focus, and overall well-being.



“Our Holistic Health Fitness (H2F) initiative is to help educate Service Members and their Families on the importance of nutrition and there are better food options out there,” said Chief Warrant Officer 4 Shedrick Swain, XVIII Airborne Corps Food Advisor. “Food is paramount when we talk about morale, and we must ensure we have the right foods to fuel Soldiers.”



The partnership with the Robert Irvine Foundation aligns perfectly with the U.S. Army's Holistic Health and Fitness (H2F) initiative. H2F recognizes that physical and non-physical aspects of readiness are inextricably linked. By optimizing both, the Army aims to improve injury rates, enhance rehabilitation, and increase the overall effectiveness of the total force.



“The importance of eating healthy needs to be fueled the right way, with proper rest and proper nutrition, which starts with what we eat daily,” said Swain.



Beyond Nourishment: A Family Connection



The meal experience goes beyond providing sustenance. It offers a vital opportunity for service members and first responders to gather, talk, and listen to one another. In a setting that fosters camaraderie and shared understanding, they can connect with others who have served or are protecting their country and communities.



“The importance of Breaking Bread for Heroes is to let the men and women that protect our nation know that we love them,” said Irvine. “I think America has forgotten we have a military that serves 365 days a year. My job is to ensure we don’t forget about them.”



The Robert Irvine Foundation's unwavering commitment to serving those who serve is a testament to Americans' deep gratitude and respect for their Service Members and Veterans. By providing personalized meals and welcoming space, the Foundation helps these heroes feel valued and supported while contributing to their readiness and resilience.



The Foundation's partnership with the XVIII Airborne Corps is a shining example of how organizations can work together to improve the lives of those who dedicate themselves to protecting our country and communities. Through personalized meals and a family-like environment, the Foundation empowers Service Members to thrive in demanding roles and know that a grateful nation appreciates them.



“If you’re lost and at a pivotal point in your life, and you have nowhere to go, look at the military,” said Irvine. “It’s an amazing thing.”