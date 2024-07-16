MARMC Completes USS McFaul's ISRA Eight Days Ahead of Schedule

Photo By Danielle Lofton | The USS McFaul (DDG 74) maintenance team from Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center...... read more read more Photo By Danielle Lofton | The USS McFaul (DDG 74) maintenance team from Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center (MARMC) pose for a group photo in Building LF-18 at Naval Station Norfolk, after receiving the "Anchor of Excellence" award for their contributions during McFaul’s 91-day Incremental Selected Restricted Availability (ISRA), July 17. Partnered with East Coast Repair and Fabrication (ECR), the maintenance team helped to complete critical repairs, delivering the Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyer back to the fleet July 1, 2024, eight days ahead of schedule. see less | View Image Page

NORFOLK, Va. – The USS McFaul (DDG 74) maintenance team from Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center (MARMC) beamed with pride as they were recognized by MARMC Commanding Officer, Capt. Jay Young, for their contributions during McFaul’s 91-day Incremental Selected Restricted Availability (ISRA), July 17.



Partnered with East Coast Repair and Fabrication (ECR), the maintenance team helped to complete critical repairs, delivering the Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyer back to the fleet July 1, eight days ahead of schedule.



"We finished on time due to the overwhelming support from Ship’s Force (SF) starting from day one,” noted McFaul Project Manager, Travis Dalton. “Our maintenance team and the contractor worked together as a team. From the CO down, SF looked at our maintenance team as part of their own.”



Key enhancements during the availability included updates to the intake and uptake exhaust systems. The ship also received a brand new Slewing Arm Davit (SLAD) along with a new Command and Control Processor (C2P) communications system, cementing McFaul's operational readiness.



Young praised the team for their dedication and professionalism, saying, "This is a big win. Through the combined efforts of our maintenance team, the McFaul crew, ECR, and our subcontractor partners, we demonstrated our commitment to force generation. Ship repair is a team effort, and the McFaul team did an outstanding job to ensure on time delivery.”



Dalton echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the shared determination among the Waterfront Operations Department [Code 300], Engineering Department [Code 200], Quality Assurance Department [Code 130], and the Production Department [Code 900].



“As a cohesive unit, we entered the shipyard with a clear goal of completing sea trials by July 2, and we achieved exactly that," Dalton affirmed.



McFaul is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group, which is comprised of its flagship and namesake, the Ford-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78), Carrier Air Wing Eight (CVW-8), Destroyer Squadron Two (DESRON-2), the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG-60), and the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Ramage (DDG 61), USS McFaul (DDG 74), and USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116).



MARMC, a field activity under Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA), provides surface ship maintenance, management and oversight of private-sector maintenance, and fleet technical assistance to ships in the Mid-Atlantic region of the United States.