Golfers to launch bombs at long drive event

The big bombers are coming to Fort Jackson. No, we aren’t talking about B-1, B-2 and B-52s. We’re talking about the golfers set to launch drives way longer than most of us can even imagine.
The World Long Drive and Military Long Drive championships are set to tee off tomorrow at the Fort Jackson Golf Club for a weekend of “full-throttle” competition.
According to the WLD, the competition is to see which of roughly 150 world-class long drivers can outlast their competition.
The event, taking place July 19-22 at the Fort Jackson Golf Club, will be the second time it took place on post.
In 2019, Mikael Dubois, a former Air Force pilot, won the MLD with a 326-yard drive.
“The nerves maybe helped (me succeed),” Dubois said in 2019. “My training was not very much.” Dubois was in the Air National Guard.
Twelve active duty, retired, or reserve service members from around the country will be competing at the event. The winner of the military championship will automatically qualify to compete in the open division at the World Long Drive Championship, held Aug. 8-11 in Atlanta.
Admission to the event is free.
The schedule is:
Friday, July 19
Senior Division
8-9:30 a.m. – Senior Division – Preliminary Rounds Group 1
9:30-11 a.m. – Senior Division – Preliminary Rounds Group 2
11:15 a.m. – Senior Division Round of 16, Quarterfinals, Semifinals,
Finals
Amateur Division
1-2:30 p.m. – Amateur Division – Preliminary Rounds Group 1
2:30-4 p.m. – Amateur Division – Preliminary Rounds Group 2
4:15 p.m. – Amateur Division Round of 16, Quarterfinals, Semifinals, Finals
Saturday, July 20
Open Division – Round 1
9-10:30 a.m. – Open Division Preliminary Rounds Group 1
10:30 to noon – Open Division Preliminary Rounds Group 2
1-2:30 p.m. – Open Division Preliminary Rounds Group 3
2:30-4 p.m. – Open Division Preliminary Rounds Group 4
Sunday, July 21
Open Division Round 2
8-9:30 a.m. – Open Division Preliminary Rounds Group 1
9:30-11 a.m. – Open Division Preliminary Rounds Group 2
Open Division Round 3
Noon to 1:30 p.m. – Open Division Preliminary Rounds Group 1
Women’s Division
2-3:30 p.m. – Women’s Division Preliminary Rounds Group 1
3:45-4:15 p.m. – Women’s Division Quarterfinals Matches
Military Division
5-6:30 p.m. – Military Division Preliminary Rounds Group 1
6:45-7:15 p.m. – Military Division Quarterfinals, Semifinals
Monday, July 22
12:30 p.m. – Silver Wings Parachute demonstration
12:45 p.m. – National Anthem by 282nd Army Band
1-2 p.m. – Women’s Semifinals, Finals / Military Finals
3-5 p.m. – Open Division Quarterfinals, Semifinals, Finals
5:45-7:45 p.m. – World Long Drive Team Cup
