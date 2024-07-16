Basic Combat Training Museum turns 50

Courtesy Photo | Museum Technician Stephanie VanderKnyff (Sapp) poses on a tank outside the U.S. Army...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Museum Technician Stephanie VanderKnyff (Sapp) poses on a tank outside the U.S. Army Basic Combat Training Museum at Fort Jackson. The museum is celebrating its 50th anniversary. see less | View Image Page

Established in 1972 with an initial collection of only 20 artifacts, the U.S. Army Basic Combat Training Museum officially opened to the public on July 18, 1974. Since then, the museum’s role in preserving the history and heritage of Basic Training grew along with its current collection of over 4,500 objects.



The mission of the museum is to educate through collecting, preserving, and interpreting artifacts representing the history, heritage, and culture of the Army and Fort Jackson.



“As an institution of knowledge, we use our exhibits and displays to tell the stories and narratives of our Soldiers,” said Fort Jackson Museum Director Henry Howe. “We remind and educate the public about the professionalism and dedication of their sons and daughters, about their commitment and sacrifices.”



Today, the museum is a favorite destination on Family and graduation days.



More than 90,000 Soldiers and civilians visit each year making the museum one of the most visited both in the city of Columbia and in the nationwide Army Museum Enterprise.



“At a time when connections between the Army and society are weaker than they have been, Army museums are a popular and engaging bridge between the two communities,” said Charles Bowery, Center of Military History executive director.



The museum thematically exhibits an assortment of military weapons, uniforms, and equipment to illustrate the basic training of America’s Soldiers, both yesterday and today.



“Objects are a tangible source for historical instruction,” Bowery added. “They have a unique and undeniable power to communicate the Army’s history and heritage to a variety of audiences: Soldiers and their Families, (Department of the) Army Civilians, the United States government, and, critically, the American public.”



The museum’s permanent exhibits are supplemented with temporary exhibitions that highlight special areas of interest, such as new artifact acquisitions or historic events like D-Day.



“While reaching our 50-year milestone is a significant achievement, our work here is far from complete,” Howe said. “As long as there is a U.S. Army, our museum will be dedicated to preserving the history of how civilians are transformed into Soldiers.”



Change is coming for the Fort Jackson museums. Plans are in the final development phase for expanding the museum and rehoming it along with the Adjutant General and Finance Corps museums in a new location under one roof. After renovations and exhibit design, the Joe E. Mann Center (3392 Century Division Ave.) will begin a new chapter serving as the new Museum of the American Soldier.