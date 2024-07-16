Gainey assumes command of US Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) from Wasmund in Italy

Photo By Spc. Ebony Neal | U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Todd R. Wasmund, outgoing commanding general of U.S. Army Southern...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Ebony Neal | U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Todd R. Wasmund, outgoing commanding general of U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), passes the guidon to U.S. Army Gen. Darryl A. Williams, commanding general of U.S. Army Europe and Africa, during SETAF-AF’s change of command ceremony at Caserma Ederle, Vicenza, Italy, July 18, 2024. U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Andrew C. Gainey replaces Wasmund as the new incoming commanding general of SETAF-AF. The change of command ceremony is a military tradition that represents a transfer of authority and responsibility for a unit or command. SETAF-AF provides U.S. Africa Command and U.S. Army Europe and Africa a dedicated headquarters to synchronize Army activities in Africa and scalable crisis response options in Africa and Europe (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Ebony Neal) see less | View Image Page

VICENZA, Italy – On July 18, soldiers from U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) gathered at Hoekstra Field on Caserma Ederle in Vicenza, to welcome their new commanding general. During the change of command ceremony, U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Todd R. Wasmund handed over leadership to U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Andrew C. Gainey, previously the commanding general of the 56th Artillery Command, U.S. Army Europe and Africa (USAREUR-AF).



“Todd, it would be impossible to recount all that you did leading SETAF-AF. But you and your team answered the call,” remarked U.S. Marine Gen. Michael E. Langley, commander of U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM). “From a flawless evacuation in Sudan, to the repositioning of assets in Niger, to standing ready to support the crisis in the Middle East…you’ve supported three different combatant commands over the last 400 days.”



Langley addressed an audience of approximately 500 soldiers, Department of Army civilians, family members, Italian Carabinieri, community dignitaries and military leaders. Additionally, both the incoming and outgoing commanders were joined by their wives and other family members, some of whom flew from the U.S. to attend the ceremony.



Under Wasmund's leadership, SETAF-AF made Africa its primary focus, symbolized by the addition of an Africa tab to its logo and uniform patch. His initiatives were aimed at four key areas: fostering a culture of empowerment and trust, establishing SETAF-AF as AFRICOM’s preferred joint task force, being a trusted partner in Africa, and enhancing SETAF-AF’s status as a premier organization.



Aside from leading multiple task forces in response to crises, Langley also called attention to the impact of Wasmund’s leadership in building relationships across Africa.



“African leaders talk about the 2nd Security Force Assistance Brigade (2SFAB), they talk about the civil affairs exchanges and the medical readiness exercises,” said Langley. “That says all I need to know about Todd’s leadership. He made a difference with our African partners.”



Under Wasmund’s command, 2SFAB presence grew from operations in 13 countries to 31 throughout the continent of Africa.



“You’re a visionary and you set the bar high,” said Langley. “You answered the call. Mission accomplished and I couldn’t be more proud.”



After his assignment with SETAF-AF, Wasmund plans to retire from the military, but will have fond memories of his last command. He expressed gratitude for the Vicenza community, speaking Italian to local dignitaries in attendance, thanking them for their support and partnership.



“Our collaboration with Italy has been invaluable, and we cherish the connections we have made here in Vicenza,” said Wasmund. “The support from the local community and Italian leaders has greatly contributed to our mission's success.”



Introducing Gainey, both Langley and U.S. Army Gen. Darryl A. Williams, commanding general of USAREUR-AF, fully endorsed the leadership and skill set he brings to his new assignment.



“Maj. Gen. Gainey’s experience working with our European partners will come in handy here at SETAF-AF,” said Williams. “You are ready for the challenges we’ll face.”



Gainey expressed many thanks to Langley, Williams and Wasmund for their mentorship and support during the transition of leadership. He ended by signaling his readiness to take the reins of SETAF-AF.



“Words cannot express how humbled and honored I am to lead SETAF-AF,” said Gainey. “Thank you for the opportunity to strengthen our relationships and continue to build the security of our African partners.”