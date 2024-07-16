NAVSUP FLCJ’s Logistics Support Team works with USS Wichita, USS St. Louis to Get Real, Get Better

NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. - From January to June of this year, the Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Jacksonville’s Logistics Support Team (LST) initiated an aggressive project to support and go onboard the USS Wichita (LCS 13) and USS St. Louis (LCS 19) to inventory and record all the parts that accumulated in the engineering storerooms of the two warships.



The two Freedom Class Littoral Combat Ships (LCS) are designed and constructed to include an engineering storeroom to keep on hand some low-cost, frequently needed items.



“Over time, these engineering storerooms accumulate additional parts and supplies and it can be difficult for the ships to maintain an accurate inventory, or database, for accountability and efficient use,” said Cmdr. Jonah Petrinovic, LST Deputy Director at the FLCJ site on Naval Station Mayport, Florida.



The team worked with the Sailors of the two warships by removing and inventorying all the items from the engineering storeroom and marking the locations of the items in the storeroom for re-stow back onboard.



After the items were inventoried, there was an analysis to determine if any of the items logged can be used to fill any of the ship’s outstanding item requests. The hundreds of items were also added to a system called Relational Supply, which is the electronic database where Navy ships can log and track their inventories. This process allows the team to view and generate the ship’s inventory reports, review losses and gains by inventory, and conduct causative research.



In total, the team identified and inventoried 604 items valued at more than $1 million for the USS St. Louis and 699 items valued at approximately $1.35 million for the USS Wichita.



With reorganized storerooms and accurate inventories, these ships can now more fully utilize the material they have in their engineering storerooms, which improves shipboard operational readiness and saves taxpayer dollars.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.18.2024 Date Posted: 07.18.2024 08:32 Story ID: 476487 Location: MAYPORT, FLORIDA, US Web Views: 29 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAVSUP FLCJ’s Logistics Support Team works with USS Wichita, USS St. Louis to Get Real, Get Better, by Tyler Grimes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.