Sydney to Sea: USS Emory S. Land Sets Sail

SYDNEY (July 10, 2024) – The submarine tender departed from Sydney, after a regularly scheduled port call, July 10. Sydney was the 3rd port call of Emory S. Land’s current deployment, which began May 17.

“We really appreciated the warm welcome from the city of Sydney and Fleet Base East,” said Capt. Brent Spillner, the ship’s commanding officer. “We were able to exercise interoperability with and provide services to our Australian allies, and to explore a fascinating city. A highlight for me was the opportunity to reenlist a group of Sailors on the Opera House steps on the 4th of July.”

While in port, Morale, Welfare and Recreation, a program dedicated to the wellbeing of the crew, gave tickets to Sailors to attend an Eastern Suburbs District Football Club Roosters game, an Australian Football League Swans game, and the Sydney Zoo.

“I thought it would be cool to experience a rugby game in person,” said Hull Maintenance Technician 1st Class Lora Yosino, from Garapan, Saipan. “The game had a lot going on, and I enjoyed watching it live even more than watching it on television with our Australian shipmates.”

Sailors had the opportunity to participate in community relations events organized by the ship’s religious ministries team. These events included Sailors playing soccer with local sports clubs, and packaging food at a food bank, preparing 20,000 meals to be handed out to those in need.

“This volunteer event fills my heart with joy, knowing that I can warm other’s hearts with the food they will be receiving,” says Machinery Repairman 1st Class Shante Simon, from Antigua and Barbuda. “I volunteered today because this event aligns with my values, and allows me to help others and give back.”

These weren’t the only things Sailors had the opportunity to do while in port. The Emory S. Land also hosted events such as a media availability, a reception, and a mooring evolution in which the Royal Australian Navy Anzac-class frigate HMAS Warramunga (FFH 152) came alongside the tender, in addition to assisting in maintenance work on several Australian ships and exploring the high-tech capabilities of the local Fleet Support Unit Innovation Centre.

The reception allowed almost 100 distinguished visitors the opportunity to take tours of the ship, meet U.S. and Australian Sailors, and have a glimpse of daily shipboard life.

“Everyone who attended seemed genuinely interested in the ship and our operations,” said Retail Services Specialist 1st Class Ami Yemey, from Riverside, California. “It was nice, all of us felt seen, especially the supply department. A lot of important people were there to see how the Emory S. Land works and what we’re capable of.”

Previously, the ship conducted a port visit in Cairns, Queensland, Australia, which began on June 8. There, the crew had the opportunity to experience the local culture, and participate in community relation events such as spending the day with the young indigenous men and women of the Australian Football League Cape York House, assisting a local non-profit serving free breakfast to locals during Reconciliation Week, and aiding staff in the clean-up of the James Cook University Marine Research Facility.

National Reconciliation Week is held from May 27 to June 3 every year. The week is dedicated to all Australians to interchange histories, cultures and achievements, in order to build a stronger community. The week showcases Indigenous and Torres Strait Islander Peoples' culture.

Emory S. Land is on deployment supporting the U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines.

Guam is home to the U.S. Navy's only submarine tenders, USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) and USS Frank Cable (AS 40), as well as Los Angeles-class attack submarines. The submarine tenders provide maintenance, hotel services and logistical support to submarines and surface ships in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operation. The submarines and tenders are maintained as part of the U.S. Navy's forward-deployed submarine force and are capable of meeting global operational requirements.

