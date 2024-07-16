961st trains JASDF on new airframe system

Photo By Senior Airman Cedrique Oldaker | U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 961st Airborne Air Control Squadron navigate an...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Cedrique Oldaker | U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 961st Airborne Air Control Squadron navigate an E-3 Sentry to the exercise area while conducting training off the coast of Okinawa, Japan, June 25th, 2024. In support of air and ground operations, the E-3 Sentry can provide direct information needed for interdiction, reconnaissance, airlift and close-air support for friendly forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cedrique Oldaker) see less | View Image Page

KADENA AIR BASE, Japan – The 961st Airborne Air Control Squadron trained alongside their counterparts, the Japan Air Self-Defense Force 602nd AACS, on their new airframe systems as part of bilateral integration training, June 24-26.



The training consisted of helping the 602nd AACS familiarize themselves with the 707 version of the E-3; which the 961st AACS has been flying for years, as they transition from their E-767 version of the airframe, while aiding in the learning process of their sister squadron by providing hands-on experience on how it’s operated.



Both the 961st AACS and 602nd AACS signed an agreement to become sister squadrons back in July 2022, promoting both cooperation and the exchange of experience between the U.S. Air Force and JASDF while helping facilitate future training between the two.



“Both of our squadrons work similar mission sets in Japan, we both provide homeland defense,” said U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Samuel Pettengill, 961st AACS evaluator airborne radio operator. “We’ve been teaching them how to operate their new airframe system as well as any tips, tricks and techniques that we have learned over the years of operating this system.”



The Airborne Early Warning and Control System E-3 Sentry is the main aircraft of the 961st AACS, and provides information on friendly, hostile or neutral activities within its range by using radar and computer systems. The E-3 is capable of surveillance of Earth’s surface and up into the stratosphere with a range of over 250 miles.



“The E-767 and the E-3 have many similarities between their systems even though the E-3 is a Boeing 707 based aircraft,” said Japan Air Self-Defense Force Capt. Daichi Sakaida, 602nd AACS airborne technician officer in charge. “The similarities really help simplify the bilateral training we conduct, as well as streamlining communications between our two sister squadrons”



Aside from enabling the 602nd to get hands-on training on how to operate the system during the integration, they worked on their digital communications and further improving how the sister squadrons communicate with each other as it is the key to success for future exercises that involve bilateral operations between U.S. and Japan forces.



“Besides making sure the training we give them is valuable, we are looking towards including their AWACS in future exercises and continue fostering bilateral interoperability between us,” said Pettengill. “Making sure we are communicating with our allies and that we learn from each other while continuing to expand on these training opportunities helps us grow closer and more efficiently as sister squadrons.”