CTF 75 Holds Change of Command

SANTA RITA, Guam (Jul. 18, 2024) - Commander, Task Force (CTF) 75 held a change of command on Naval Base Guam on July 12.



Capt. Erich C. Frandrup relieved Capt. Shaun T. Lieb as the commodore of

CTF 75-Navy Expeditionary Forces Command Pacific during a ceremony last Friday morning.



"This tour has been the absolute thrill of my career." said Lieb, thanking

his team for their numerous contributions to the mission in the region.

"The thank yous go up and down the chain of command. It would take another 24 years of naval service to thank everyone....I'm just one player in a much broader drama in terms of CTF 75 and what we do providing specialized naval capability...none of this would be possible were it not for each and every one of you."



Rear Adm. Bradley J. Andros, the commander of Naval Expeditionary Combat Command, presided over the ceremony. "I tell people I wouldn't be a flag officer if it wasn't for Shaun. I hand selected him to come out here because he is the person in the EOD that I trust most, and I knew we needed to make an impact out here.you've knocked it out of the park." said Andros. He noted the significant advancements and opportunities made during Lieb's tenure, particularly the team's response to Typhoon Mawar in 2023, and advancements in the Philippines and Australia.



Lieb assumed command of CTF 75 in June 2022. He was awarded the Legion of Merit for his accomplishments during his tenure at CTF 75. Leib's next assignment will be at the National War College in Washington D.C.



After delivering his final remarks as Commodore of CTF 75, Lieb read his

orders for the change in leadership of seven task groups with more than

1,300 personnel forward-postured throughout the Indo-Pacific region.



In his closing remarks, Lieb imparted some words of encouragement to his relief, Capt. Frandrup. "Erich, you are inheriting an exceptional team. You are going to one of the best jobs in the Navy."



Frandrup assumed command and made his first remarks as the new Commodore, "I am humbled, truly humbled, to serve alongside you. I pledge to lead with integrity and humility. The work we do and the missions we complete are vast in nature, highly complex, and frankly, nobody else can do them. I am excited to join this team."



CTF 75 is a part of the U.S. 7th Fleet. The U.S. 7th Fleet conducts

forward-deployed naval operations in support of U.S. national interests in

the Indo-Asia-Pacific area of operations. As the U.S. Navy's largest

numbered fleet, 7th Fleet interacts with 35 other maritime nations to build

maritime partnerships that foster maritime security, promote stability and

prevent conflict.