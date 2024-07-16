U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Waesche visits Cam Ranh, Vietnam

Photo By Cpl. Elijah Murphy | U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Tyson Scofield, commanding officer of the U.S. Coast Guard...... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Elijah Murphy | U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Tyson Scofield, commanding officer of the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Waesche (WMSL 751), shakes hands with leadership from the Vietnamese People’s Army during a reception at the Cam Ranh International Port in Vietnam, July 8, 2024. Leadership from the Vietnam Coast Guard and Vietnam Peoples Navy welcomed U.S. Sailors and Coast Guardsmen upon their arrival. Waesche is deployed to the Indo-Pacific to advance relationships with ally and partner nations to build a more stable, free, open and resilient region with unrestricted, lawful access to the maritime commons. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Elijah Murphy) see less | View Image Page

CAM RANH, Vietnam — U.S. Coast Guard Legend-class cutter USCGC Waesche (WMSL 751) departed Cam Ranh, Vietnam Friday following multiple engagements with the Vietnam Coast Guard, Vietnam People’s Navy, representatives from the U.S Navy’s 7th Fleet, the 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) and dignitaries from the U.S. and Vietnam.



Waesche crewmembers participated in numerous engagements while moored in Cam Ranh, including discussing the importance of maritime governance, safety, and security in the Pacific, sports events, tours of the ship, and visiting a local orphanage.



“It was great to engage and converse with like-minded partners from the Vietnam Coast Guard, Vietnam People’s Navy, U.S. Navy, and other dignitaries,” said Capt. Tyson Scofield, commanding officer, Waesche. “We are proud and honored to operate alongside fellow sailors and coast guard men and women finding common ground and opportunities to improve the maritime capabilities of our services. Together we can look forward to advancing our relationship with Vietnam in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific.”



Waesche’s crew hosted the deputy chief of staff of the Vietnam People’s Navy Region 4, deputy chief of staff of the Vietnam Coast Guard Region 3, Khan Hoa People’s Committee officials, Vietnam Ministry of Defense officials, and U.S. Mission personnel for ship tours.



Waesche crew members interacted with the local community through volunteering at the Nhan Ai orphanage, playing soccer with Vietnam Coast Guard servicemembers, and joining in various subject matter expert exchanges focusing on search and rescue, Illegal Underreported Unrestricted Fishing, and Women, Peace, and Security initiatives.



Commissioned in 2010, Waesche is one of four Legend-class national security cutters homeported in Alameda, California. National security cutters are 418 feet long, 54 feet wide, have a top speed of over 28 knots, a range of 12,000 nautical miles, endurance of up to 90 days, and can hold a crew of up to 170. The advanced technologies of the national security cutter class ships are designed to support the operations and missions in the Indo-Pacific region.



Waesche is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. DESRON 15 regularly assumes tactical control of surface units operating in the area.



7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific.