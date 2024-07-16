Eglin AFB, Air Force Enlisted Village invest in Victory Village

Photo By Michelle Gigante | (left to right) Dr. Ravi Chaudhary, Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Energy,...... read more read more Photo By Michelle Gigante | (left to right) Dr. Ravi Chaudhary, Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Energy, Installations, and Environment; Gen. James Slife, U.S. Air Force deputy chief of staff; and Brooke McLean, retired Air Force Enlisted Village CEO, sign the deed for 80 acres of land purchased from Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., at the Bob Hope Village Commons in Shalimar, Fla., July 12, 2024. The land will host Victory Village, a retirement community for aging wounded warriors and their caregivers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Michelle Gigante) see less | View Image Page

EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. - The Air Force Enlisted Village in Shalimar, Florida, celebrated a historic milestone July 12, 2024, with a Deed Signing Ceremony marking the purchase of 80 acres from the 96th Test Wing.



The land will be used to build Victory Village, a retirement community for aging wounded service members and their caregivers.



“Signing this deed represents a significant achievement in our collective efforts to support our nation's military and veterans,” said Dr. Ravi Chaudhary, Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Energy, Installations, and Environment. “A day like this doesn’t come without a lot of hard work and dedication.”



The vision was to create a supportive community for those who have served the nation, and Brooke McLean, retired Air Force Enlisted Village CEO, was part of this driving force and emphasized the support from various government and military offices.



“We're very grateful for the collaboration that made this possible,” said McLean. “Raising $5 million to purchase the land was met with innovative solutions, allowing reinvestment in Eglin AFB.”



Efforts to acquire the land began approximately seven years ago, with meetings involving board members, community leaders, and elected officials. These meetings aimed to create a joint enlisted community. Securing the land was a critical step, which led to its inclusion in the 2019 National Defense Authorization Act.



The plans for Victory Village include multiple neighborhoods for 800 residents, a community center, a multi-denominational chapel, a fitness center, a swimming pool, walking paths, retail services, and more.



“For most of the serving and veteran community, the thing people miss the most is the camaraderie, the teamwork, and the cohort of people who share your values,” said Gen. James Slife, U.S. Air Force deputy chief of staff. “When you think about what Victory Village will be for the communities it serves, it provides that sense of purpose, community, and shared values.”



The Air Force Enlisted Village, a charity supported by the Air Force Assistance Fund, has played a significant role in supporting thousands of Air Force widows since the 1960s when an Air Force Sergeant’s Association survey showed more than 50,000 enlisted widows were living in poverty. The Air Force Enlisted Men’s Widows Home Foundation was officially incorporated Jan. 17, 1968, with the primary goal of offering a home and financial assistance to widows of retired enlisted service members. The foundation later became AFEV.