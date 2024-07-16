Courtesy Photo | 240712-N-DW158-1162 OAK HARBOR, Wash. (July 12, 2024) Cmdr. Sean Stein, left,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 240712-N-DW158-1162 OAK HARBOR, Wash. (July 12, 2024) Cmdr. Sean Stein, left, executive officer of Theater Undersea Surveillance Command Pacific, relieves Cmdr. Andrew Thompson, commanding officer, of command during a change of command ceremony on Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, July 12. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Gray Gibson) see less | View Image Page

Theater Undersea Surveillance Command Pacific Holds Change of Command Ceremony

From Commander, Submarine Forces, U.S. Pacific Fleet Public Affairs

OAK HARBOR, Wash. – Theater Undersea Surveillance Command Pacific (TUSC PAC) held a change of command ceremony, July 12.

Cmdr. Andrew P. Thompson from Mahomet, Ill. relinquished command of TUSC PAC to Cmdr. Sean Stein from Hackensack, N.J.

During his time in command, Thompson led a coalition command of over 400 United States Navy, Canadian Armed Forces, and U.S. government civilians spread across 11 world-wide deployable crews, six watch sections, and five operations support departments. Under his leadership, TUSC PAC conducted nine deployments providing vital acoustic cueing for theater undersea warfare commanders across the U.S. Navy.

Thompson focused the command on continuous learning and process improvement with an emphasis on acoustic analysis training that led to the creation of an Acoustic Analysis Mentorship program and a training continuum to improve contact recognition and timely reporting. His outstanding performance provided significant and long-lasting benefits to the Integrated Undersea Surveillance System (IUSS) community and the Submarine Force, and was instrumental in TUSC PAC receiving the 2022 and 2023 Commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet Battle “E” Awards.

Capt. Stephany Moore, Commander, Undersea Surveillance, served as the ceremony’s guest speaker. “Cmdr. Thompson’s sound leadership was an invaluable asset to our nation’s security,” Moore said. “Providing a space for professional development and personal growth, his mentorship allowed the over 400 Sailors and personnel in his charge to focus effectively on the Maritime Surveillance mission. Congratulations on an incredibly successful command tour.”

During his remarks, Thompson stated, “It has been an honor and a privilege to lead this amazing command, especially given the increase of submarine operations in the Pacific. The tremendous hard work of the dedicated Sailors and civilians of TUSC PAC will continue to be at the forefront of U.S. undersea awareness. TUSC PAC is in excellent hands with Cmdr. Stein taking charge!"

Stein commented on Thompson’s accomplishments as commanding officer, stating, “Commander Thompson leaves behind a team with a culture of excellence, one that I have had the opportunity for the past year to be part of as executive officer. I am excited to have the privilege to lead this team and am looking forward to continuing to build upon our successes.”

TUSC PAC is one of three components within IUSS, providing accurate anti-submarine warfare reporting and cueing to operational forces. The command and its crews conduct continuous maritime surveillance in support of homeland security, and provide capabilities worldwide with a specific focus in the U.S. Pacific Fleet area of operations.

The U.S. Pacific Fleet Submarine Force provides strategic deterrence, anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare, precision land strike, intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, and early warning, and special warfare capabilities around the globe.

-30-