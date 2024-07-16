AER campaign successfully supports soldiers

FORT NOVOSEL, Ala. -- Fort Novosel closed out its annual Army Emergency Relief (AER) Campaign during a ceremony at The Landing on June 17, continuing the installation’s long tradition of successfully raising awareness and funds for the organization that helps Soldiers help Soldiers.

All Fort Novosel Soldiers were educated on AER and given a chance to donate to the cause, raising $89,144 in funds for the program, according to Jo Close, AER officer.

Col. John P. Miller, Fort Novosel garrison commander, spoke at the ceremony and thanked AER unit coordinators, the AER staff and leaders throughout the post for supporting the program.

AER provides a means for those facing financial hardships to obtain no interest loans or grants. Over the last year, there were a variety of ways that AER provided support from this campaign, according to Miller.

“One soldiers home needed repairs to interior plumbing issues and had exhausted all of his savings in an attempt to fix, AER provided to assure the family had safe running water,” he said. “Another instance, when a soldier’s spouse had to suddenly stop working due to a medical issue, they were able to get AER assistance for needed bills that the spouses pay normally covers.”

The Quick Assist program provided the soldier and his family with financial means to pay the bills without delay.

“The process was fast, easy, and seamless,” said Miller. “That is what AER is all about.”

AER also provides scholarship programs for undergraduate level education based on financial need for children, spouses, orphans and widows of soldiers and retirees. In the Fort Novosel area, 24 spouses and 30 dependent children benefited from over $139,000 in scholarships for the 2023-2024 school year.

“None of these AER benefits would happen if it were not for the contributions from each one of you,” said Miller. “I want to thank all of you who contributed for your continued support of this worthwhile cause.”

Miller and Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. Gary Williams presented checks to each unit representing their contributions to the 2024 campaign.

Officials added that the AER Golf Tournament, hosted annually by All in Credit Union at Silver Wings Golf Course on post, raised $30,000 for the cause, as well.

While the campaign is the primary fundraising event annually for AER, donations are welcome any time, according to Close.

“It is never too late to donate – people can donate any time,” she said. “And if people are experiencing a financial emergency, give me a call and I can let you know what AER can do for you.”

To get in touch with the local AER office, call 334-255-2341. For more on AER, visit https://www.armyemergencyrelief.org/.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.17.2024 Date Posted: 07.17.2024 16:11 Story ID: 476449 Location: FORT NOVOSEL, ALABAMA, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AER campaign successfully supports soldiers, by Brittany Trumbull, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.