Fort Novosel employee honored for “Being there.”

Photo By Brittany Trumbull | Emily Buys, Fort Novosel Victim Advocate Coordinator, is named an R2 Guardian and receives a coin and letter from TRADOC Commanding General, Gen. Gary Brito on June 17 for her efforts in leading the Teen Dating Violence Awareness month events on Fort Novosel. (Photo Credit: Brittany Trumbull)

Fort Novosel, Ala.--“This is all I have done and poured my entire career into – being there for the vulnerable and those that have been impacted by domestic abuse and neglect,” said Emily Buys of Army Community Services (ACS).



The TRADOC Commanding General, Gen. Gary Brito, named Buys an R2 Guardian in recognition of her efforts in readiness and resiliency via teleconference on June 17, 2024.



“You led the Teen Dating Violence Awareness month events,” wrote Brito in a formal letter, “and continuously displayed selfless service through the military and civilian communities, providing valuable education at Fort Novosel.”

Maj. Gen. Michael C. McCurry, U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence and Fort Novosel commanding general, was there to present Buys with the award and coin for her efforts as the Victim Advocate Coordinator.

McCurry thanked Buys for her dedication through victim advocacy and said that she brought new light to the teen dating violence awareness month events.



“We noticed last year that a change was needed in the way we approach this age group,” said Buys. “They don’t want to hear adults just talk about healthy and unhealthy relationships. You must reel them in and try different efforts.”



In February, ACS hosted new events to encourage pre-teens and teenagers on Fort Novosel to have fun but also educate them simultaneously.

Buys explained, “This year we did the teen glow bowl where we had stations set up to learn about healthy and unhealthy relationships and over 35 teens attended. Another night was the ‘Know your worth’ paint night where they were given all the supplies to paint their own orange ribbon and an artist was there to lead them. While they painted, we talked to them about teen dating violence and the warning signs of abuse.”



According to Buys, ACS is more than just a place to come to work each day. As a trained social worker with over 14 years experience, an Army spouse, and mom to a pre-teen this job on Fort Novosel was a perfect fit.

“ACS is the best of the best here on the installation. I’ve been able to attend conventions to enhance my skills, meet survivors from across the nation, and other victim advocates which helps bring that readiness and resiliency back home to Fort Novosel.”



Buys wants to remind the community that if you or someone you know is in an abusive relationship, the family advocacy program and victim advocacy program is here to help. Their hotline number is 334-379-7947 and be found in the Soldier Service Center in room 350.