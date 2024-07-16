Chief Master Sgt. Patrick O'Bryan honored in formal induction ceremony

Courtesy Photo | Chief Master Sgt. Patrick O'Bryan, 32 Aerial Port squadron senior enlisted leader,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Chief Master Sgt. Patrick O'Bryan, 32 Aerial Port squadron senior enlisted leader, receives a gift from Col. Reginald Trujillo, 944th Mission Support Group commander, during his chief induction ceremony at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, July 13, 2024. The rank of chief master sergeant was established by Congress in 1958. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. James Fritz) see less | View Image Page

The 911th Airlift Wing inducted Chief Master Sgt. Patrick O’Bryan into the highest enlisted rank of the U.S. Air Force during a ceremony held on July, 13, 2023, at Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station.



The induction, which took place at the 32nd Aerial Port Squadron, was attended by family, friends, previous colleagues, base leadership, and Steel Airmen from around the wing. The ceremony celebrated O’Bryan’s achievement and his new role as a senior enlisted leader.



The United States Air Force today only promotes one percent of its enlisted force to the rank of chief master sergeant. Chiefs serve as key leaders in the U.S. Air Force, advising commanders and ensuring the welfare, readiness, and morale of enlisted personnel. They play a crucial role in shaping the force and mentoring junior Airmen.



O’Bryan’s first words to the Steel Airmen of the 32nd APS were of praise for their professionalism and of his intent as their new top dog.



“You do this job one weekend a month, two weeks out of the year, yet you function like you have been doing this your entire life, said O’Bryan. “I will continue to work on making positive change to this unit, and push every one of you to be the best Airman you can be. I will provide you with the tools you need to thrive and make this unit a place you want to be. This squadron means the world to me, and I am so fortunate to be a part of it.”



Presiding officer Col. Reginald Trujillo, 944th Mission Support Group commander, emphasized the significance of O’Bryan’s new rank and contributions to the Air Force.



“Pat has always cared tremendously for the Airmen under his charge and has worked tirelessly to make this port better, no matter the position he’s held in this squadron,” said Trujillo. “Wether at McGuire or Pittburgh, home or deployed downrange, Pat has been the consummate Airman, port dawg and leader. I have no doubt that he will continue this same commitment as he takes on this new challenge of becoming Chief and taking the reins of the port’s day-to-day operations from the seasoned Chief Chris Scott.”



O’Bryan’s induction marks a significant milestone in his career, reflecting his dedication, expertise, and leadership. As a Chief Master Sergeant, he will continue to be an integral part of the 911th Airlift Wing’s mission, guiding and supporting the next generation of Steel Airmen.



The ceremony concluded with the traditional reading and acceptance of the Chief’s Creed symbolizing O’Bryan’s new status and responsibilities within the Air Force.