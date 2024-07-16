McChord’s newest little pilot

The annual McChord “Pilot for a Day” program provides a child with a catastrophic disease the opportunity to live out their life-long dream of joining the ranks of steadfast Airmen before them in becoming a pilot. Additionally, these courageous youths have the opportunity to share these exciting and memorable experiences with their loved ones. For Team McChord, the smile of a child like this is a powerful source of motivation to strive every single day to develop and support ready Airmen and families.

“It was my pleasure to welcome McCoy and his family to Team McChord,” said U.S. Air Force Col. John Berger, the 62d Airlift Wing deputy commander. “I have the utmost respect for their courage to look fear in the eye and carry on. I’m very proud of the Pilot for a Day program because it brings happiness to the families and inspiration to our Airmen.”

Date Taken: 07.17.2024 Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US