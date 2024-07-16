Creating a competition-focused force: AFRC 2024 Enlisted Symposium

Photo By Christopher Wilson | Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman (SEAC), Troy E. Black, addressed the 2024 AFRC...... read more read more Photo By Christopher Wilson | Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman (SEAC), Troy E. Black, addressed the 2024 AFRC Enlisted Symposium on leadership and the future of the joint force. "Being an Airman and adhering to the rules, regulations and leadership guidance provided to you is the most important thing first,” said Black. “Second is proficiency in your MOS and skill sets and your warfighting skills that you have are honed and perfected.” see less | View Image Page

WASHINGTON – Over the course of two days, enlisted Citizen Airmen from across Air Force Reserve Command (AFRC) gathered for the 2024 AFRC Enlisted Symposium, creating a Great Power Competition-focused force.



Hosted by Command Chief Master Sergeant Israel Nunez, Air Force Reserve Command, the symposium, held June 24 and 25, was an interactive event featuring guest speakers, panel discussions, and breakout sessions designed to inspire, educate, and foster growth among the Airmen.



Day One of the symposium was dedicated to understanding and addressing the GPC. The event kicked off with a keynote Q&A session featuring Maj. Gen. Matthew Burger, mobilization assistant to the Chief of the Air Force Reserve. Burger discussed the Reserve's integral role in the GPC and outlined future goals.



"The challenge in the nature of the Great Power Competition means we have to be ready. We must be agile. We must be prepared to go anywhere and execute with excellence," Burger emphasized.



Attendees were then treated to a panel of senior enlisted advisors from U.S. Transportation Command, Pacific Air Forces, Air Mobility Command, and Air Force Special Operations Command. The panelists shared insights on how their organizations are adapting to the evolving demands of the GPC and highlighted the contributions of the Air Force Reserve.



Closing out the first day, Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman (SEAC), Troy E. Black, addressed the symposium on leadership and the future of the joint force.



"Being an Airman and adhering to the rules, regulations and leadership guidance provided to you is the most important thing first,” said Black. “Second is proficiency in your MOS and skill sets and your warfighting skills that you have are honed and perfected.”



Day Two of the symposium shifted focus to the individual Airmen, encouraging them to find their purpose in uniform—both in their mission sets and their individual roles.



The day’s first discussion was led by Chief Master Sgt. John Alsvig, Air Force First Sergeant Special Duty manager. Known as "Diamond One," Alsvig emphasized the importance of standards in achieving excellence and maintaining a competitive edge in the GPC.



This was followed by breakout sessions with Numbered Air Force (NAF) command chief master sergeants, where attendees discussed updates, challenges, and expectations within their respective units.



The day also featured an interactive discussion with Chief Master Sgt. (Ret) Keith Castille, co-founder of C2H, on the Human Weapon System and its significance in contributing to the GPC.



"This all about you, taking what we learned today and applying it as a human weapon system. Here, what does that mean for you? What does the GPC mean for you? What are we doing across the Air Force Reserve Command to make sure that you are optimized?" Nunez asked.



Throughout the symposium, an underlying theme resonated in every discussion and presentation: the importance of Airmen finding their "why." Nunez addressed this concept, encouraging Airmen to understand their purpose and motivation in their roles.



He emphasized discovering their "why" not only drives personal resilience and commitment but also strengthens their contributions to the GPC. By understanding their purpose, Airmen can align their individual goals with the strategic objectives of the Air Force, enhancing their effectiveness and readiness to face near-peer adversaries.



"Knowing your 'why' is crucial," said Nunez. "It drives you to be resilient and committed, even in the face of challenges. It's not just about wearing the uniform; it's about understanding why you chose to serve and what you aim to achieve."



Nunez shared his personal journey and the significance of finding his "why" early in his career. "I grew up in humble beginnings," he said. "Those experiences taught me resilience and appreciation for the opportunities I've been given. My 'why' has always been to give back to the Airmen and ensure they have the tools and resources they need to succeed."



The symposium's focus on finding one's "why" aimed to empower Airmen at all levels, from junior enlisted members to seasoned noncommissioned officers and leaders. "If you feel like you are not a leader in the United States Air Force, I think you should question your 'why' and why you wear the uniform," Nunez said. "Every single Airman is a leader and has a profound impact on their peers and the mission."



"Leadership is what solves problems," Burger stated. "And if we were to think through, what leadership do we mean—officer or enlisted—leadership is universal, we’re all leaders."



The symposium, with all the Q&A’s, discussions and panels, underscored the critical role of understanding one's "why" in not only achieving personal and professional growth but also in becoming mission-ready Airmen, said Nunez. By finding their "why," Airmen are better equipped to contribute to the Air Force's success in the GPC and ensuring that they are ready to lead, innovate, and excel in every aspect of their duties. This clarity of purpose enhances their ability to support the mission, ultimately helping the Air Force and the nation maintain a competitive edge on the global stage.