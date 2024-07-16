Fleet Readiness Center Southeast graduates 45 from apprenticeship program

Photo By Toiete Jackson | 240712-N-DG679-1190 JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (July 12, 2024) Fleet Readiness Center...... read more read more Photo By Toiete Jackson | 240712-N-DG679-1190 JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (July 12, 2024) Fleet Readiness Center Southeast (FRCSE) held a graduation ceremony Friday, July 12, 2024 for 45 apprentices who recently graduated from the command’s Trades Apprenticeship Program. FRCSE launched the renewed apprenticeship program in 2019, a combination work-study program that provides apprentices with a competitive wage and benefits, while learning a journey-level trade. (U.S. Navy Photo by Toiete Jackson/Released). see less | View Image Page

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Forty-five apprentices with Fleet Readiness Center Southeast's (FRCSE) Trades Apprenticeship Program walked the stage to accept their journeyman-level certificate during a ceremony on Friday, July 12.



More than 250 family members, friends and FRCSE personnel gathered to honor the graduates and recognize their achievements.



"A four-year program of this caliber requires a lot of hard work – hundreds of hours of rigorous training, college classes and on-the-job training in highly technical areas like metalworking, mechanical and electrical repair, pneumatic and hydraulic repair and application of coatings and finishes," said FRCSE's Executive Officer Capt. Mike Windom. "Now, at long last, you have become journeyman-level artisans. The apprenticeship program has provided a solid and well-regarded foundation to build your career. You have the power to use this foundation to become anything you want."



The program, a paid four-year combination work/study apprenticeship, encompasses seven fields of study, including aircraft electrician, electronics mechanic, machinist, sheet metal mechanic, painter, aircraft mechanic and pneudraulics mechanic. FRCSE covers each student's tuition and fees and offers a competitive hourly wage plus benefits, demonstrating the command's commitment to its workforce.



Most of the program’s courses of study are approximately four years, with a combination of classroom instruction and hands-on training. Aircraft painting, also a complex and meticulous field of study, requires three years of training to complete.



"The introduction of the Apprenticeship Program in 2019 has significantly benefited FRCSE," said Clark Huffman, FRCSE's Apprentice Program branch head. "The value of well-trained artisans cannot be overstated, and this program provides that opportunity, which ultimately enhances our service to the warfighter. This ceremony celebrates our third group of apprentices who have graduated. There are 45 graduates representing seven trades, and I can confidently say they are eager and fully prepared to hit the ground running. Their opportunities are endless."



Upon completion, graduates earn a college credit certificate as an Engineering Technology Support Specialist and are offered a full-time permanent position at FRCSE. They may also request a different FRC or government agency if job openings fit their experience.



Windom presided over the event and Sadell Crump, retired FRCSE Apprenticeship Supervisor, was the keynote speaker.



“This is full circle for me,” said Crump. “Thirty years ago I was sitting where you are sitting today as a graduating apprentice. I was a single mother of three, and at that moment I decided to make this job my career. I was an apprentice for four years, a journeyman for 20 years, a work leader for one year and a supervisor for seven years.”



The graduation ceremony also saw several guest speakers, including FRCSE Executive Director Tim Pfannenstein, FRCSE Director of Command Operations Veronica Amato and graduating apprentice Roy Sharp. Each speaker enriched the ceremony with anecdotes, experiences and inspiration.



FRCSE, in collaboration with St. Johns River State College, introduced the renewed apprenticeship program in 2019. Graduating apprentices from the 2024 class completed their college education at this institution, while current students enrolled in the program take courses with Florida State College at Jacksonville. The Trades Apprenticeship Program was designed for individuals with no prior experience who aspire to kick-start a career in a skilled trade.



The apprenticeship program is a gateway to a lucrative and respected career in the federal workforce and plays a crucial role in FRCSE's workforce development. By fostering an environment that encourages peer learning across the organization, the command ensures continuity of knowledge is passed from one generation to the next.



"Remain uncompromising in your integrity, work ethic and commitment to quality," said Sharp. "Despite being new to this, that mindset alone will not only make you an equal on the production floor, but a leader in your field.”



About Fleet Readiness Center Southeast



Fleet Readiness Center Southeast (FRCSE) is Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia’s largest maintenance, repair, overhaul and technical services provider, employing approximately 5,000 civilian, military and contract workers. With annual revenue exceeding $1 billion, the organization serves as an integral part of the greater US Navy, Naval Air Systems Command, and Commander, Fleet Readiness Centers by maintaining the combat airpower for America’s military forces.