Marine Barracks Washington Receives First Electric Buses, Pioneering Zero-Emission Fleet Initiative

MARINE BARRACKS WASHINGTON, D.C. — Marine Barracks Washington (MBW) is proud to announce the arrival of three electric buses, the first heavy variant electric vehicles in the Marine Corps, supporting the Department of Defense’s commitment to sustainability and energy efficiency. The first bus was delivered on July 1, 2024, with the remaining two expected soon.



These electric buses are part of the implementation of Executive Order 14057: Catalyzing Clean Energy Industries and Jobs Through Federal Sustainability. This directive mandates federal agencies to achieve one hundred percent zero-emission vehicle acquisitions by 2035, with one hundred percent light-duty vehicle acquisitions by 2027. The introduction of these buses at MBW marks a significant step toward meeting these goals.



"The Marine Corps took a significant step forward in modernizing its passenger transportation with the receipt of the first leased electric bus by a federal agency from the General Services Administration on July 1, 2024, marking a pivotal move towards meeting the stringent zero-emission targets outlined in Executive Order 14057," said Mr. Dwayne Pierce, Director of the Transportation Services Branch, Marine Corps Installations Command. "The Motor Coach Industries (MCI) J4500 electric coach is a cutting-edge addition that supports Marine Corps Headquarters and Installations in their commitment to environmental stewardship. This is not an isolated effort but part of a broader strategy to expand the Marine Corps' electric vehicle (EV) fleet and develop the necessary infrastructure to support it. This proactive approach underscores the Marine Corps leadership's dedication to fulfilling mandates while acknowledging the growing significance of EVs in reducing environmental impact and solidifying commitment to sustainability, innovation in enhancing operational efficiency, and reducing carbon footprint across its installations."



The MCI J4500 electric buses incorporate advanced technology to ensure high performance and efficiency. Features include optimized battery placement for better weight distribution and handling, enhanced regeneration for energy recovery, exceptional torque and gradeability for smoother operation, and next-generation, ethically sourced high-energy batteries that deliver over 200 miles of range. The electric motor is powered by energy stored in rechargeable batteries, with regenerative braking capturing kinetic energy to recharge the battery system, making these buses highly efficient in start-stop traffic conditions.



“The MCI J4500 electric bus at Marine Barracks Washington is a representation of our continued commitment to achieve environmental resilience and energy readiness in the Marine Corps,” said Mr. Scott Houldsworth, Energy Program Manager at Marine Corps Installations Command. “This is the first of many buses that will be electrified, reducing our fossil fuel usage and greenhouse gas emissions in support of our transition to a zero-emission non-tactical vehicle fleet and responsible management of energy resources.”



Gunnery Sgt. Brandon M. Frongillo, motor transportation chief for MBW, added, “These buses give our Marines a chance to gain hands-on experience with a vehicle platform that may eventually be used in fleet operations. The data we gather now, regarding both the buses and the local infrastructure, will help us develop effective charging strategies and troubleshoot issues in potentially austere environments in the future.”



While the arrival of these buses is a significant achievement, challenges remain, particularly with the infrastructure needed to support the charging of heavy variant electric vehicles in the National Capital Region. As of July 2024, the only location to charge each bus is within the MBW motor pool on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling.



The Marines are currently receiving training on how to operate the buses, with plans to phase them into MBW operations beginning in August.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.17.2024 Date Posted: 07.17.2024 11:51 Story ID: 476422 Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Marine Barracks Washington Receives First Electric Buses, Pioneering Zero-Emission Fleet Initiative, by CPT Kayla Haas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.