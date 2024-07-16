Miranda Griffin awarded SAD Contracting Officer of the Year 2023

MOBILE, Ala. – Miranda Griffin, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District area engineer, was named the 2023 Contracting Officer of the Year for the South Atlantic Division.



With nearly 39 years of service in the Mobile District, Griffin’s dedication and expertise have made her a pillar of the organization. She leads the South Alabama area office, including the Anniston Army Depot’s resident offices, Maxwell Air Force Base, and Fort Novosel.



As an area engineer, she provides leadership and vision to technical and administrative personnel, ensuring that construction projects meet the highest quality standards, stay within budget, and adhere to timelines.



Despite working in the Construction Division, Griffin was nominated for the award by the Contracting Division team. This unique recognition highlights her exceptional ability to bridge the gap between construction and contracting, ensuring seamless project execution and solid inter-departmental collaboration.



“Miranda’s commitment to excellence and ability to navigate complex contractual landscapes gracefully and efficiently made her an obvious choice,” said James Hawley, USACE Mobile District Construction Control representative. “Her leadership has been instrumental in delivering high-quality projects on time and within budget.”



Family holds a special place in Miranda’s heart. Her daughter, who recently began her career as a contract specialist for the U.S. Air Force, was the first to congratulate her on this achievement. Also, understanding the dedication required in this field, her daughter’s support is a testament to the family values that Miranda cherishes.



“I have great support from the construction and contracting teams, and I appreciate each of them and take none of them for granted.” Griffin said, “I am extremely grateful to my contracting teammates for submitting me for this award.”

