NUWC Division Newport’s 2023 Annual Overview highlights technical excellence, fleet support

NEWPORT, R.I. – The Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Division Newport workforce continues to maintain the highest level of service to the fleet, and those efforts are highlighted in the command’s 2023 Annual Overview now available here: https://www.navsea.navy.mil/Portals/103/Documents/NUWC_Newport/AnnualOverview2023_DistroA_Final.pdf?ver=Rflrvb4Q9ikcINBze3XZeQ%3d%3d



Each year, the Strategic Planning Office and the Public Affairs Office collaborate to gather stories and photos to capture a year in the life at Division Newport.



“The Annual Overview does a great job of documenting the workforce’s tremendous accomplishments throughout the year. It helps our visitors understand the kind of work we do and, for our workforce, it serves as a yearbook documenting our life here at Division Newport,” said Dawn Vaillancourt, Division Newport’s business director.



Commanding Officer Capt. Chad Hennings and Technical Director Marie Bussiere introduced the report by highlighting Division Newport’s important work.



“2023 was another productive and successful year at Division Newport,” Hennings said. “We would like to thank the workforce for their tremendous efforts. With many changes and challenges throughout the Navy and the warfare center enterprise, the need for our expertise has only increased. Whether the task is repairing submarine systems, establishing cybersecurity, prototyping a new vehicle, or improving our facilities, this team has answered the call.”



The Annual Overview depicts three main themes: “Warfighting Readiness for the Fleet of Today and Tomorrow,” “Leadership and Workforce Brilliance,” and “Technical and Business Excellence.”



“We accomplished a lot in 2023,” Bussiere said. “We worked across the warfare center enterprise and with industry and academic partners to ensure our warfighters have the best possible technologies now and 30 years from now.”



This 36-page document provides a high-level view of some of the people, projects, and events that have contributed to the command’s success. The document is also archived with the Naval History and Heritage Command.



The overview also highlights visitors, special events, business metrics and economic impact data. In 2023, Division Newport’s total funding reached $1.7 billion. [link - https://www.navsea.navy.mil/Media/News/Article-View/Article/3713909/nuwc-division-newports-impact-on-economy-was-17-billion-in-2023/]



“Looking ahead, our workforce will serve as the architects of the future undersea battlespace, developing and testing the vehicles and systems that will deter our adversaries,” the report states, “The work we do now is setting the stage for that future battlespace. Innovations, adaptability and a sense of urgency are what drive our success.”



NUWC Newport is the oldest warfare center in the country, tracing its heritage to the Naval Torpedo Station established on Goat Island in Newport Harbor in 1869. Commanded by Capt. Chad Hennings, NUWC Newport maintains major detachments in West Palm Beach, Florida, and Andros Island in the Bahamas, as well as test facilities at Seneca Lake and Fisher's Island, New York, Leesburg, Florida, and Dodge Pond, Connecticut.



