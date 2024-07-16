Staff in the Spotlight – Information Systems Technician First Class Emily Decelles

Meet Information Systems Technician 1st Class (IT1) Emily Decelles, a Recruit Division Commander (RDC) at Recruit Training Command (RTC) Great Lakes, the Navy’s only boot camp.



Originally from Dartmouth, Massachusetts, Decelles began her Navy career in 2014, and has served on USS Antietam in Yokosuka, Japan, and at CWG-6 Detachment Digby in England, where she worked closely with the Royal Air Force and the Royal Navy. These diverse experiences have significantly shaped her career and approach as a leader.



As an RDC, Decelles leads the state flags unit at Midway Ceremonial Drill Hall, where she oversees performances, drill routines, and the coordination of state flags for weekly graduations. Her role as an RDC is driven by a strong desire to contribute to the development of future Sailors.



“I knew this was going to happen at some point during my naval career. I love training and mentoring, and I wanted to give back to the Navy. I’ve learned and achieved so much, and I felt that I needed to do my part to help the next generation,” Decelles says of her role.



Her decision to become an RDC was heavily influenced by the positive impact of her own RDC during her training.



“My RDC in boot camp was such a transparent and honest person. You could tell she truly cared about each individual in our group. Her directness and genuine concern made a significant impact on my naval career and motivated me to return to this role. To be able to have the same positive influence on recruits while I’m here is something I can be proud of,” Decelles shares.



Decelles’s leadership style is deeply informed by her experiences and personal values.



“I strive to communicate openly with my recruits and maintain an approachable demeanor. I emphasize empathy and explain the rationale behind our training methods. Understanding how our actions during training affect the fleet and the larger Navy team is a crucial part of what I do,” she explains. “My goal is to help recruits see the importance of their roles and how they fit into the bigger picture.”



Running has also become a significant part of Decelles’s life, both personally and professionally. She was inspired to start running in 2016 by a fellow staff member when she noticed the positive impact it seemed to have on his outlook.



“Commander Choi, a chaplain on my ship, ran every day on the pier. When he’d come back to work, he’d always be so full of joy and energy. His passion made me question what I was missing out on,” Decelles recalls. “At first, I was only able to run about a mile but over time I gradually increased my distance. Eventually it became a source of motivation and a way to overcome personal challenges.”



In her role as an RDC, Decelles incorporates running into her training routines with recruits.



“I lead short distance runs and focus on motivating the recruits by setting a strong example. If I can’t meet the pace or distance, how can I ask them to do the same,” she says. “My goal is to push myself and demonstrate that effort and determination lead to success. We’re all capable of doing more than we think we can.”



Decelles’s running achievements include completing the Berlin Marathon in 2021, the Chicago Marathon in 2023, and both the London and Boston marathons in 2024. She also tackled the Spartan Race Ultra Marathon, a grueling 50K event with 63 obstacles in the mountains of Poland. Of these accomplishments, the Berlin Marathon stands out as her favorite.



“It was my first marathon, and the incredible support from the crowd played a huge roll in finishing the race. The experience was unforgettable and inspired me to pursue more marathons and ultra-endurance events,” she says.



At RTC, one of the greatest challenges Decelles faces is helping recruits build their self-confidence.



“It’s tough to see recruits struggle with the mental aspect of being in the military. I have more faith in their abilities than they do sometimes, and my job is to help them realize their potential,” she says. “Physical fitness is a way to push them past their perceived limits, and by giving 110 percent myself, I hope to inspire them to do the same.”



The most rewarding aspect of her role is witnessing the transformation of recruits into confident, capable Sailors.



“Seeing recruits achieve their goals and realize what they can accomplish as they move forward and become Sailors is what motivates me every day. I am proud to play a part in preparing them to uphold the Navy’s standards and traditions. If I can change the lives of a few people, then I feel like all of the hard work I’ve put in is worth it,” Decelles says.



Looking to the future, Decelles has her sights set on a number of ambitious goals.



“In the next five years, I aim to complete all the world marathon majors and commission as an IT officer. I’m also going back to school to pursue a commercial pilot’s license,” she shares.



Decelles’s diverse experiences and unwavering dedication make her an invaluable asset to the Navy and an inspiring figure for her recruits.



Boot camp is approximately 10 weeks and all enlistees in the U.S. Navy begin their careers at the command. Training includes five warfighting competencies of firefighting, damage control, seamanship, watch standing, and small arms handling and marksmanship along with physical fitness and lessons in Navy heritage and core values, Warrior Toughness, Life Skills, teamwork, and discipline. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy’s only boot camp.



