    AMISTAD24: Partnering with Paraguay for Medical Mission Success

    FILADELFIA, PARAGUAY

    07.17.2024

    Story by Tech. Sgt. Brittany Chase and Tech. Sgt. Carly Feliciano

    12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern)

    FILADELFIA, Paraguay– Twelfth Air Force (Air Forces Southern) has launched AMISTAD 24, its first medical assistance mission in Filadelfia, Paraguay, July 16.

    Thirty-two Total Force U.S. Air Force Airmen and U.S. Army Massachusetts National Guard soldiers journeyed to Filadelfia to support this year's AMISTAD mission. AMISTAD, Spanish for friendship, is the core of their objective: to collaborate closely with local counterparts, enhancing mutual training efforts and delivering optimal patient care.

    "This mission is just one example of how we continue to leverage our collective strengths to support the most vulnerable communities in Paraguay,” said United States Ambassador Marc Ostfield. “By joining forces at AMISTAD 24, we can provide vital medical services, such as family health, dentistry, optometry, emergency medicine and surgical care to underserved communities. At the same time, we improve our emergency response capacity."

    Nearly 50 U.S.-Paraguayan team members spent day one organizing $220,000 in medical supplies and materials – building four clinic sites and providing medical care to 38 patients. Healthcare providers are estimated to see roughly 1,600 patients throughout the four-week mission.

    “We're excited to work with our partners and learn from them,” stated Col. Brittany Nutt, AMISTAD24 troop commander. “Ultimately enhancing each other’s skills, while learning from each other’s best practices.”

    Patient care needs are being addressed through the specialized skills of U.S. military medical personnel working closely with local medical professionals to promote the health and well-being of the people of Paraguay.

    “Our intended outcomes are to provide high quality medical care to the host nation communities, helping bolster their medical system, training each other, and delivering medical care in different environments,” Nutt explained.

    The AMISTAD mission represents the U.S.’s commitment to partnership through medical readiness and care. It emphasizes the on-going dedication to supporting mutual goals with Paraguay and reinforcing the enduring security ties between nations.

    This work, AMISTAD24: Partnering with Paraguay for Medical Mission Success, by TSgt Brittany Chase and TSgt Carly Feliciano

