493rd FGS load crew brings home the trophy at quarterly Liberty Wing competition

Photo By Senior Airman Seleena Muhammad-Ali | The U.S. Air Force 493rd Fighter Generation Squadron weapons load crew stand together...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Seleena Muhammad-Ali | The U.S. Air Force 493rd Fighter Generation Squadron weapons load crew stand together with an award upon winning the 48th Maintenance Group 2nd Quarter Load Crew Competition at RAF Lakenheath, England, July 12, 2024. Load crew competitions strengthen skills in aircraft maintenance and loading operations, maintaining a proficient and capable force ready to fulfill mission requirements effectively. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Seleena Muhammad-Ali) see less | View Image Page

ROYAL AIR FORCE LAKENHEATH, England - Weapons load crews from the 492nd, 493rd, 494th and 495th Fighter Generation Squadrons competed in a load crew competition on July 12.



The event brought together teams from F-15 Strike Eagle and F-35A Lightning II squadrons in a competition to determine which team could most accurately and safely load their respective aircraft within a set timeframe, testing their precision and efficiency.



The significance of these competitions goes beyond loading munitions. They are essential for upholding the standards of readiness and safety at RAF Lakenheath according to Senior Master Sgt. Simpson Hill, 48th Maintenance Group wing weapons manager.



Load crew competitions are held quarterly and ensure that the crews can perform their duties efficiently and accurately during operations and rapid deployments.



The winner of this quarter’s load crew competition is the 493rd FGS.



“It’s about getting the small things done that lead to getting the bigger things perfect,” said U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Isiah Hicks, 493rd FGS weapons load crew chief. “We have pride in what we do and it shows in the camaraderie and competitive spirit that we have.”