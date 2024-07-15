U.S. and Philippine Coast Guards conduct bilateral search and rescue exercise

Photo By Cpl. Elijah Murphy | U.S. Coast Guard Ensign Patrick Ober, combat information center officer of the U.S....... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Elijah Murphy | U.S. Coast Guard Ensign Patrick Ober, combat information center officer of the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Waesche (WMSL 751), speaks with members of the Philippine Coast Guard, assigned to Philippine Coast Guard Vessel Melchora Aquino (MRRV-9702), while aboard the Waesche during a bilateral U.S.-Philippine search and rescue exercise in the South China Sea, July 16, 2024. The bilateral exercise was an opportunity to strengthen relations by working together and exchanging operating procedures and practices. Waesche is the second U.S. Coast Guard National Security Cutter deployed to the Indo-Pacific in 2024. Coast Guard cutters routinely deploy to the region to engage with partner nations to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Ensign Julia VanLuven) see less | View Image Page

The U.S. Coast Guard and the Philippine Coast Guard joined together to conduct a bilateral U.S.-Philippine search and rescue exercise in the South China Sea, July 16.



The bilateral U.S.-Philippine search and rescue exercise included the U.S. Coast Guard Legend-class cutter USCGC Waesche (WMSL 751) and the Philippine Coast Guard Teresa Magbanua-class patrol vessel BRP Melchora Aquino (MRRV-9702). Operations included a joint sail and conducting search and rescue (SAR) training, personnel transfer evolutions, and bilateral sailing.



“It was an honor to train with our partners in the Philippine Coast Guard to ensure that we are always ready to respond to save lives on the high seas,” said Capt. Tyson Scofield, commanding officer of Waesche. “We look forward to fostering our relationship as we strive to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific. Sharing lessons learned and best practices through person-to-person exercises is the best way to improve our ability to operate together on the unforgiving ocean.”



The U.S. Coast Guard regularly operates and conducts exercises alongside our allies in the Indo-Pacific region as a demonstration of our shared commitment to the rules-based international order. Bilateral exercises such as this provide valuable opportunities to train, exercise, and develop tactical interoperability across allied navies in the Indo-Pacific.



Waesche is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force.



7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.