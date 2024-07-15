U.S. and Philippine Coast Guards conduct bilateral search and rescue exercise
SOUTH CHINA SEA
07.17.2024
Courtesy Story
The U.S. Coast Guard and the Philippine Coast Guard joined together to conduct a bilateral U.S.-Philippine search and rescue exercise in the South China Sea, July 16.
The bilateral U.S.-Philippine search and rescue exercise included the U.S. Coast Guard Legend-class cutter USCGC Waesche (WMSL 751) and the Philippine Coast Guard Teresa Magbanua-class patrol vessel BRP Melchora Aquino (MRRV-9702). Operations included a joint sail and conducting search and rescue (SAR) training, personnel transfer evolutions, and bilateral sailing.
“It was an honor to train with our partners in the Philippine Coast Guard to ensure that we are always ready to respond to save lives on the high seas,” said Capt. Tyson Scofield, commanding officer of Waesche. “We look forward to fostering our relationship as we strive to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific. Sharing lessons learned and best practices through person-to-person exercises is the best way to improve our ability to operate together on the unforgiving ocean.”
The U.S. Coast Guard regularly operates and conducts exercises alongside our allies in the Indo-Pacific region as a demonstration of our shared commitment to the rules-based international order. Bilateral exercises such as this provide valuable opportunities to train, exercise, and develop tactical interoperability across allied navies in the Indo-Pacific.
Waesche is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force.
7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.
