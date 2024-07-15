JBER welcomes new installation commander, Col. Lisa Mabbutt

JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska – U.S. Air Force Col. Lisa Mabbutt assumed command of Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson and the 673d Air Base Wing during a change of command ceremony July 16.



Mabbutt will oversee the operations of the wing’s four groups, and maintain the joint base for air sovereignty, combat training, force staging and operations in support of worldwide contingencies.



“Five of the seven command experiences at the Mabbutt-Zuhlsdorf household have been at joint bases,” said Mabbut. “The reputation for partnership and support that you and your organizations provide, the JBER Arctic Warriors, families and mission, tops them all. I cannot wait to meet, learn from, and work side by side with each of you.”



Mabbutt previously served as commander of the 633d Mission Support Group at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia.



“Colonel Mabbutt, the greatest challenges often call for the greatest leaders,” said U.S. Air Force Col. David Wilson, outgoing commander. “Without a doubt you’ve been called to this moment, to lead this extraordinary unit, to care for this incredible community, to build the foundation of our unrivaled joint base.”



JBER hosts the headquarters for the Alaskan Command, 11th Air Force, 11th Airborne Division, and the Alaskan North American Aerospace Defense Command Region.



The 673d ABW comprises over 5,500 joint military and civilian personnel, supporting America’s Arctic Warriors and their families. The wing supports and enables two Air Force total-force wings, an Army division headquarters, and 55 other major mission partners.



Additionally, the wing provides medical care to over 35,000 joint service members, dependents, Veterans Affairs patients and retirees throughout Alaska. The 673d ABW maintains $11.4 billion in infrastructure encompassing 79,000 acres, ensuring JBER remains America’s premier strategic power projection platform.



“The 673d ABW sits at the crux of two of the most strategic regions in the world, the Indo-Pacific and the Arctic, where our Airmen and Soldiers experience challenges not only from the physical environment, but our nation's peer competitors every day,” said U.S. Air Force Lt. General David Nahom, commander of Alaskan NORAD Region, Alaskan Command and 11th Air Force. “I’m excited to see you take the baton today and continue the sprint.



“Lisa, you are taking command of an organization of excellence,” said Nahom. “My challenge to you is to inspire these Airmen to not only maintain but surpass their previous achievements.”

