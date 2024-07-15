U.S., Australia, Philippines, U.K, begins Exercise Predator’s Run 24 in Northern Territory

Photo By Sgt. Cristian Bestul | Service members from the United States, Australia, the Republic of the Philippines,...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Cristian Bestul | Service members from the United States, Australia, the Republic of the Philippines, and the United Kingdom, pose for a photo after the opening ceremony of Exercise Predator’s Run 24 at Robertson Barracks, NT, Australia, July 15, 2024. Exercise Predator’s Run 24 is a littoral-focused, multilateral training exercise led by the Australian Army’s 1st Brigade, involving the Australian Defence Force, British Armed Forces, and the U.S. Marine Corps. Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3’s participation in Exercise Predator’s Run 24 increases interoperability with Allies and partners, highlighting the effectiveness of combined operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Cristian Bestul) see less | View Image Page

U.S. Marines and Sailors with Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3 Marine Air-Ground Task Force arrived at Mount Bundey Training Area, Northern Territory, Australia on July 15, 2024, to commence Exercise Predator’s Run 24.



Exercise Predator’s Run 24 is a littoral-focused, multilateral training exercise led by the Australian Army’s 1st Brigade. The exercise involves U.S. Allies and partners from the Australian Defence Force, the United Kingdom Commando Force, the Republic of the Philippines Army, the U.S. Marine Corps and the U.S. Navy. The exercise will take place across multiple locations in the Northern Territory and Melville Island from July 15 to August 8, 2024.



MRF-D 24.3’s participation includes units from 2nd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment (Reinforced), Combat Logistics Battalion 5 (Reinforced), and Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 268 (Reinforced). The MRF-D 24.3 is also reinforced by 1st Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion, 1st Marine Division, I Marine Expeditionary Force, based out of Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California.



“Exercise Predator’s Run 24 is an opportunity for us to enhance our interoperability with key Allies and partners,” said U.S. Marine Corps Col. Brian T. Mulvihill, the commanding officer of the MRF-D 24.3 MAGTF. “Our combined efforts will significantly improve our collective littoral combat capabilities to respond to crises or contingencies, contributing to increased security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.”



During the exercise, MRF-D 24.3 will integrate into the ADF’s Combat Training Centre 1st Division as a supporting effort to the Australian Army 1st Brigade's order of battle, conducting warfighting and live-fire field evolutions. These operations aim to enhance the MRF-D 24.3 Ground Combat Element’s, 2nd Bn., 5th Marines (Rein.), interoperability and sustain mission-essential task list training readiness.



“This training is essential to test and refine our ability to execute and integrate battle drills at each echelon, focusing on offense, defense, and counterattack,” said U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Clinton K. Hall, the commanding officer of 2nd Bn., 5th Marines (Rein.). “By applying simplicity to complex operations and focusing on combined arms in support of maneuver, we strengthen our mutual capabilities with our allies.”



The exercise will employ as much of the MAGTF as possible, showcasing expeditionary capabilities and innovative tactics. MRF-D 24.3’s Aviation Combat Element, VMM-268 (Rein.), will provide direct support as the primary air assault platform for the GCE conducting Expeditionary Advanced Base Operations. VMM-268 (Rein.) MV-22B Ospreys will involve both day and night flight operations and incorporate digital interoperability assets to enhance coalition situational awareness and long-range communication capabilities.



“This exercise will test our flexibility and adaptability in a complex but controlled environment to execute the core mission of a VMM squadron in a medium threat environment while based out of an expeditionary site,” said U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Brandon S. Pope, the commanding officer of VMM-268 (Rein.). “Our ability to provide assault support to the MAGTF and the joint force relies on our capacity to integrate in all phases of an operation.”



MRF-D 24.3's Logistics Combat Element, CLB-5 (Rein.), will provide comprehensive combat service support, logistics support, and enhanced health service support in a disaggregated environment.



“Our logistics capabilities are a critical component of this exercise, ensuring that all units can sustain the tempo of operations and persist and win in a contested environment,” said U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Rebecca Bolz, the commanding officer of CLB-5 (Rein.). “The integration of logistics support is crucial for sustaining the MRF-D MAGTF's combat power, increasing the operational reach of units, and furthering interoperability with our allies."



From July 27 to August 8, MRF-D 24.3, 1st Brigade, and the United Kingdom Littoral Response Group (South) elements will transition to a combined arms live-fire exercise, involving rapid planning, rehearsals, and execution of a scheme of maneuver with coordinated indirect and air fires to seize objectives, establish defenses, and prepare for counterattacks, culminating in an air assault to trap the enemy's withdrawal.



Exercise Predator’s Run 24 provides MRF-D 24.3 the opportunity to conduct training missions as a MAGTF, while integrating command and control, aviation, logistics, ground, off-continent, and allied capabilities, increasing our warfighting readiness and better preparing the MAGTF to respond to crises or contingencies, contributing to security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.



For questions regarding this release, please contact the Marine Rotational Force – Darwin media team at MRFDMedia@usmc.mil.