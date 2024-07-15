McConnell hosts AMC SAPR conference

MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, Kan. – The first major command-focused training for Sexual Assault Prevention Response Victim advocates took place at McConnell from July 9-11, 2024, with representatives from bases across Air Mobility Command.



In the last three years, AMC has increased from one victim advocate to four at each base to more efficiently support Airmen who are victims of sexual assault. But more positions require more training.



“Our McConnell SAPR team was excited to plan and host the first ever AMC SAPR victim advocate team building and training event,” said Vickie Hayden, 22nd Air Refueling Wing SAPR program manager. “With the addition of full-time SAPR VA positions across the Air Force, we felt it was important to bring the victim advocates together.”



During the inaugural event, helping agencies provided their expertise over the three day conference. The event also showcased the strong working relationships that exist at McConnell.



The conference consisted of a series of speakers, seminars and interactive sessions designed to educate and empower each victim advocate representative. Carmen Schott, AMC sexual assault prevention and response program manager from Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, led the event and gave insight from her experience in sexual assault prevention.



“We will continue to professionalize the SAPR workforce, and we want our SARC representatives to have more training and additional opportunities for advancement,” Schott said. “I hope when they return to their bases, they bring back a new passion and motivation to have a different perspective in order to implement new ideas.”



The week continued with members discussing dealing with real sexual assault cases in the field and how to work with the agency resources you have such as safety, security forces, the Inspector General and fellow advocates.



“This was a big step for the victim advocates of AMC. Just to come together and be able to network in person has given us a lot of insight on how to better help victims of sexual assault,” Nicole Williams said, 22nd Air Refueling Wing SAPR victim advocate. “Being that this was the first conference and so much was accomplished, I can’t wait to see what future meetings like this can do for our communities.”



Building off these successes, the conference will continue to be held annually at a different AMC base each year, bringing new training and information to new positions in SAPR. With the exponential increase in victim advocates and training, the goal is for Airmen Air Force-wide to have more efficient response times and higher quality work on their case.

