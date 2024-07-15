MIT, Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution Joint Master's Program Information Session

Photo By Kayla Adcock | Commander, Naval Meteorology and Oceanography Command (CNMOC) unveils their new...... read more read more Photo By Kayla Adcock | Commander, Naval Meteorology and Oceanography Command (CNMOC) unveils their new command logo encompassing all that Naval Oceanography represents - Sailors and civilians defining and applying the physical environment, from the bottom of the ocean to the stars, to ensure the U.S. Navy has the freedom of action to deter aggression, maintain freedom of the seas and win wars. see less | View Image Page

Faculty and program staff for the Massachusetts Institute of Technology-Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution (MIT-WHOI) joint master’s degree graduate program (JP) in Applied Ocean Science and Engineering (AOSE) or Physical Oceanography (PO) will host a virtual information session for interested candidates via Zoom (https://whoi-edu.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJcof-6hqD0sGNRM9yjPjvCeqAba08JGxuNv?_x_zm_rtaid=AsXyyJKhQzisxtKWXl_YDQ.1721158647527.536dc8619eb5e9b797ed4d7205014166&_x_zm_rhtaid=447#/registration) on July 22, 2024 at 3:00 p.m. (EDT).



The recorded session will feature a brief presentation on the structure of the program with faculty and program staff available for a question-and-answer session to provide tips for creating a strong application.



The deadline for naval officers to submit their online application is October 1, 2024. All Navy unrestricted line officers, Navy oceanography officers (1800 designator), U.S. Naval Academy (USNA) Midshipmen and Naval Reserve Officer Training Corps (NROTC) Midshipmen are eligible to apply.



The Navy Meteorology and Oceanography command works closely with MIT-WHOI faculty and staff through a longstanding partnership agreement with MIT and WHOI that includes supporting the creation of the program’s curriculum.

More than 100 naval officers, many of whom are currently in positions of command among the 13 Naval Oceanography subordinate commands, have received this degree dating back to the first award in 1970. The master's degree program is suitable for motivated students with undergraduate degrees in geoscience, physics, chemistry, mathematics, or engineering. The program is designed to be completed in 27 months - two years and a summer.

Navy students are required to conduct research at WHOI, located in Woods Hole, Mass., for one summer. AOSE students generally live near MIT for at least their first year because most of their initial classes will likely be taught at MIT.

Summer and transient housing for Joint Program students residing in Woods Hole is guaranteed; family housing is subject to availability.

For more information about the program please visit: https://mit.whoi.edu/admissions/navy-program/.