Travis AFB hosts its first naturalization ceremony in a decade

Photo By Kenneth Abbate | U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Viktoriia Thorson, 60th Surgical Operations Squadron...... read more read more Photo By Kenneth Abbate | U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Viktoriia Thorson, 60th Surgical Operations Squadron medical technician, recites the pledge of allegiance during a naturalization ceremony at Travis Air Force Base, California, July 12, 2024. During the ceremony, 27 candidates from 15 different countries, including Brazil, Afghanistan, Mexico, Jamaica, Italy, the Philippines and Ukraine, became naturalized U.S. citizens. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate) see less | View Image Page

Twenty-seven prior and current service members located throughout the state of California became U.S. citizens during the first naturalization ceremony in over 10 years at Travis AFB, July 12.



During the ceremony, 27 candidates from 15 different countries, including Brazil, Afghanistan, Mexico, Jamaica, Italy, the Philippines and Ukraine, became naturalized U.S. citizens.



“I thought I had done everything at Travis at this point, but I had never been a part of this particular ceremony,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Steven Byrum, 60th Air Mobility Wing deputy wing commander.



During his congratulatory remarks, Byrum said, “Thank you for choosing the United States of America. Our nation is one of immigrants, and for those who are already wearing the cloth of our nation, you've pledged to support and defend the Constitution of the United States, and now you are an American citizen, too.”



The ceremony was a joint effort between the Sacramento field office for the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services and Travis AFB.



“In the last five years alone, more than 40,000 service members (in the U.S.) have been naturalized, and I just think that's an incredible number,” said Byrum. “It speaks to not just a desire to be a part of our nation, but the willingness to sacrifice one's life on its behalf.”



Senior Airman Adrien White, 60th Aerial Port Squadron fleet specialist, viewed this event as a journey completed and looks forward to the new opportunities it will bring.



“I came to the U.S. in 2019 from Jamaica with my brother to be close to my dad,” said White. “He wanted us to get better opportunities and an education, and I am just excited to have finally completed the process.”



U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Aimal Taraki, 4th Marine Logistics Group accountant, who grew up in Afghanistan, expressed a similar sentiment.



“It feels amazing to finally be an American,” said Taraki. “I’m excited for all the new opportunities this naturalization brings, from voting to traveling.”



Travis community members can meet with established officers from the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services on the first Thursday of each month at the Military and Family Readiness Center. They will be available to discuss any citizenship and immigration issues you may have. For more information, you can visit the M&FRC website at www.travismfrc.com.