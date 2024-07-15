Work hard play hard: Altus AFB hosts Bring Your Kids to Work Day

Photo By Airman Lauren Torres | U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Nick Belmonte and Senior Airman Brooke Belmonte-Griffin,...... read more read more Photo By Airman Lauren Torres | U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Nick Belmonte and Senior Airman Brooke Belmonte-Griffin, 54th Air Refueling Squadron boom operator instructors, pose for a photo with their child at the north ramp of Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, July 3, 2024. They brought their son to explore the aircraft assigned to the 97th Air Mobility Wing during the Bring Your Kids to Work Day event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Lauren Torres) see less | View Image Page

The 97th Air Mobility Wing and the Aviation, Inspiration, and Mentorship team hosted a Bring Your Kids to Work Day at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, July 3, 2024.



This event gave Airmen’s children and families a glimpse into the world of what their loved ones do in the office.



“Growing up, my dad was my hero,” said Capt. Bianca Santos, 97th AMW Aviation Inspiration Mentorship team member. “Shoot, he still is! I know there are other kids out there who are thinking the same about their parents, and what better way to grow that admiration than to spend a day at work with them. From an AIM perspective, we’re always looking for opportunities to encourage and inspire our future generations to achieve whatever endeavors and dreams they have.”



Airmen and families toured statics of a C-17 Globemaster III, KC-46 Pegasus, and KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft on the flight line, along with other vehicles from the Altus Headquarters Fire Station and 97th Security Forces Squadron.



To wrap up the activities at the flight line, a high-altitude weather balloon was prepared and launched by the 97th Operations Support Squadron.



The families were also provided immersive tours around all the squadrons and quality time to spend with their Airmen where they would otherwise be working.



Children were geared up with water guns to defend a resource, crafted paper airplanes to fly across the auditorium, and sent on scavenger hunts throughout the squadrons.



The event ended with a picnic at the Wings of Freedom Park, where children and their families came together to eat food, interact with information booths, and spend time together.



“This event was a great opportunity for our Airmen to welcome their families into their workspaces and showcase what they do daily to support our mission,” said Col. Jeff Marshall, 97th Air Mobility Wing commander. “Ultimately, we wanted to do something memorable for our Airmen and families to make sure the whole family feels included and at home during their time here at Mobility’s Hometown.”