Repairing Hampton Harbor's North Jetty

Repair work on the Hampton Harbor North Jetty in Hampton, New Hampshire is ongoing. The contractor Lucianos Excavation, a small disadvantage business (8A) of Taunton, Massachusetts, mobilized to the site in October 2023, and has been working to make repairs to the storm-ravaged jetty ever since.



The North Jetty lies at the entrance to Hampton Harbor and is at the southern section of Hampton Beach State Park and extends approximately 1,000 feet into the Atlantic Ocean on the norther side of Hampton Harbor inlet. The North Jetty was last repaired in 2016. Following the 2016 repairs, damages from an undocumented small vessel strike and subsequent winter storms had resulted in an overall loss of protection.



Work on the $7.22 million project includes performing repairs along 465 linear feet of the jetty and includes the removal, rehandling, and resetting of existing armor stone, installing new 6-10 ton armor stone (11,000 tons), new 3-4 ton armor stone (400 tons) and new underlayer stone (3,300 tons). Construction of a new jetty toe on the ocean side with armor stone will be part of the repair work as well.



Construction methods to repair the North Jetty are both land and water-based. A majority of the work is being completed by marine-based equipment, specifically there are two jack-up barges located on either side of the jetty (channel side and ocean side) to allow for production of work with long reach excavators on each jack-up barge. New armor stone and underlayer stone is delivered from various quarries by truck and stockpiled within the Hampton Beach State Park. The stone is then loaded onto a stockpile barge by a crane. The stockpile barge is then transported to the channel side jack-up barge and off-loaded for use in the repairs.



Work on the jetty is scheduled to be completed by May 17, 2024.

