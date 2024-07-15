Barbara Blumeris receives Lifetime Planning Achievement award

Barbara Blumeris, Planning Division, received one of USACE’s highest honors during a brief ceremony held at the New England District Headquarters in the Concord Park cafeteria, Concord, Massachusetts, Feb. 2.



Col. Justin R. Pabis, PE, New England District Commander, presented Blumeris with the 2022 Lifetime Planning Achievement award.



There is stringent criterion for the prestigious award, which is designed to honor an individual who has distinguished themselves by making significant and lasting contributions to the USACE Planning Community during their career. These contributions could include demonstrations of leadership, mentoring, facilitating groups, collaboration, teaching or providing support to help other planners overcome obstacles and accomplish goals.



Branch Chief Byron Rupp and Section Chief Christopher Hatfield collaborated on the nomination and made the award a reality. According to their nomination, Blumeris received the honor due to her outstanding work as a lead planner and project manager on more than 100 planning efforts within the Continuing Authorities Program and General Investigations program.



Throughout her career she has long been the “go-to planner” to lead the most complex and controversial planning studies within the New England District. She has led many high-profile efforts including a major watershed study for the greater Massachusetts Bay region as well as a Dam Safety Modification study for the Waterbury Dam in Vermont.

In addition, she has long served as the Secretary to the International Joint Commission for the St. Croix Watershed and successfully worked with many District Commanders during their tenures as Commission Chairperson.



Blumeris’ husband Patrick, who works in Engineering Division, and members of the Plan Formulation and Environmental Branches, all came out to support Blumeris at the event.

