NSWC Crane Supporting SSP, Delivering Innovation through Strategic Partnerships

WASHINGTON – “Indiana produces what our nation needs.”



These words from Vincent Ash, chief of staff for the Indiana Economic Development Corporation, set the tone for a morning of recognition and partnership Wednesday at the Crane Congressional Breakfast, where Vice Admiral Johnny R. Wolfe, Jr. Director, Strategic Systems Programs, delivered remarks recognizing the crucial work that Team Crane does in support of national security.



Naval Surface Warfare Center, Crane Division (NSWC Crane) plays an integral role in ensuring the Navy warfighting advantage in today’s threat environment. Wolfe, who oversees the cradle-to-grave lifecycle support for the sea-based leg of the nation’s nuclear deterrent triad, credits NSWC Crane with enabling many of the Navy’s high-priority modernization efforts.



“NSWC Crane focuses on extensive research, design, testing, and evaluation to equip the Navy with real-world solutions to support the Navy’s nuclear modernization efforts and hypersonics initiatives,” said Wolfe.



Team Crane includes Naval Support Activity Crane (NSA Crane), NSWC Crane, and Crane Army Ammunition Activity, and is located on the third largest naval installation in the world and is home to over 6,000 DoD military, civilian, and contractor personnel. NSWC Crane provides the American warfighter with solutions to their toughest technical challenges to better equip a decisive advantage in electromagnetic warfare, strategic missions, and expeditionary warfare, making this corner of the heartland a leader in STEM innovation for critical national defense missions.



Team Crane’s ability to provide high quality, responsive engineering support and expertise makes it one of the Navy’s most important resources. For the last 65 years, NSWC Crane has been anchored in the community of Southwest Indiana and has been the bedrock of advanced research and testing efforts for SSP. That legacy is the foundation for multiple initiatives by Team Crane aimed to set the Navy up for long-term success.



One of those initiatives is the Strategic Systems Engineering Facility (SSEF), which will provide new integrated systems engineering and test capability. While attending the groundbreaking ceremony in April, General Anthony Cotton, Commander of U.S. Strategic Command (USSTRATCOM), highlighted the partnership between Crane, Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) Warfare Centers, and SSP.



“NAVSEA’s investment at NSWC Crane with the SSEF will provide crucial capabilities to help maximize the effectiveness of the sea-based leg of the strategic deterrence triad, the most survivable leg of the triad,” said Cotton.



“The deterrence and combat capability USSTRATCOM provides is the bedrock of all operations and foundational to national and international security.”



In addition to supporting the nuclear triad, NSWC Crane is at the forefront of hypersonics testing. Wolfe underscored the capability that Crane brings to bear through their Multi-Service Advanced Capability Hypersonics Test Bed and through operating the Underwater Launch Test Facility, both of which are critical to hypersonics programs across the Department of Defense (DOD).



Beyond critical facilities and infrastructure, Wolfe also praised Crane’s efforts in developing the next generation of nuclear modernization professionals through academic partnerships.



“Bringing future leaders into the workforce today is essential to maintaining our strategic deterrence capabilities for the next generation of warfighters,” said Wolfe.



“NSWC Crane’s workforce exemplifies the importance of delivering innovation through strategic partnerships.”



Team Crane’s tradition of excellence and community engagement was a constant theme throughout the event. Speakers commended the research and education partnerships, which extend into 37 states and bring together more than 80 universities and K-12 schools, along with industry partners. In 2021, NSWC Crane, Indiana University, Notre Dame, and Purdue teamed up to develop Trusted Artificial Intelligence (AI) research and workforce development under the Scalable Asymmetric Lifecycle Engagement workforce development program funded by the Office of the Undersecretary of Defense for Research and Engineering OUSD(R&E)’s Trusted & Assured Microelectronics program. These trusted AI systems are a critical area of need for DOD, and Crane’s partnership with Hoosier State universities provides much-needed expertise and resources to support national security, further anchoring Indiana as a leader in defense research.



Every year, Indiana’s congressional delegation hosts Team Crane, DOD officials, and industry partners, to recognize the critical role that Crane, Indiana plays in ensuring the United States’ national defense.



This year’s hosts of the Crane Congressional Breakfast included Sen. Todd Young, Sen. Mike Braun, Rep. Larry Bucshon, and Rep. Erin Houchin. Speakers throughout the breakfast highlighted Crane’s track-record of achieving technical outcomes that meet the evolving needs of the warfighter. Other notable speakers included the Commander for Joint Munitions Command; the Technical Director for Manufacturing, Capability Expansion and Investment Prioritization at the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition & Sustainment; and the Executive Director of the Program Executive Office for Integrated Warfare Systems.



Strategic Systems Programs is the Navy’s command that provides cradle-to-grave lifecycle support for the sea-based leg of the nation’s nuclear deterrent triad, ensuring the safety, security, and effectiveness of the nation’s Submarine Launched Ballistic Missile (SLBM) Trident II (D5LE) strategic weapon system. A credible, effective nuclear deterrent remains a cornerstone of national security policy in the 21st century and is essential to our national security and the security of U.S. allies.