Coast Guard, partner agencies rescue person in Lake Michigan

July 16, 2024

Ninth Coast Guard District Public Affairs

(216) 902-6020/D9PublicAffairs@gmail.com



MILWAUKEE — U.S. Coast Guard personnel, along with Ozaukee County Sheriff and Port Washington Fire Department members, found three people in the water after a mayday call was received from a sinking vessel in Lake Michigan, Monday night.



One person, wearing a life jacket, was rescued in a responsive state and two were found unresponsive. The status of the two unresponsive individuals is unknown.



Coast Guard Sector Lake Michigan received the mayday call at 9:15 p.m., on Monday via VHF-FM channel 16.



Sector Lake Michigan issued an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast, then launched a Station Milwaukee 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew and an Air Station Traverse City MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew. A Station Sheboygan crew also diverted from a nearby case to assist.



During the search, Station Sheboygan’s RB-M crew located the capsized vessel before locating and recovering one unresponsive person from the water.



An Ozaukee County Sheriffs vessel arrived to assist with search efforts.



A Good Samaritan heard the distress call and arrived to assist.



The Good Samaritan reported one person in the water yelling for help. A Port Washington Fire Department crew located them and they were rescued by Station Milwaukee’s RB-M crew in a responsive state.



Traverse City's air crew then located the final person in the water and they were recovered by Ozaukee County Sheriffs in an unresponsive state.



The responsive person was able to confirm they made the distress call and that there were a total of three people aboard the vessel.



All three were transferred to Port Washington fuel pier to awaiting EMS for further transfer to Aurora Medical Center Grafton.



“This all-hands effort highlights the partnership we have with our local partners, with their help we were able to find all three people from the vessel that sank tonight,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class Kimberly Miller, Station Milwaukee Coxswain. “The one responsive person we rescued was also wearing a life jacket, which was critical in buying us time to find them and pull them out.”



For inquiries, please contact the Ninth Coast Guard District Public Affairs office at (216) 902-6020 or via email at d9publicaffairs@gmail.com



