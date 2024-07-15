Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard, partner agencies rescue person in Lake Michigan

    Coast Guard, partner agencies rescue one in Lake Michigan

    MILWAUKEE — U.S. Coast Guard personnel, along with Ozaukee County Sheriffs and Port...... read more read more

    MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2024

    Story by Petty Officer 3rd Class Omar Faba 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 9

    July 16, 2024
    Ninth Coast Guard District Public Affairs
    (216) 902-6020/D9PublicAffairs@gmail.com

    MILWAUKEE — U.S. Coast Guard personnel, along with Ozaukee County Sheriff and Port Washington Fire Department members, found three people in the water after a mayday call was received from a sinking vessel in Lake Michigan, Monday night.

    One person, wearing a life jacket, was rescued in a responsive state and two were found unresponsive. The status of the two unresponsive individuals is unknown.

    Coast Guard Sector Lake Michigan received the mayday call at 9:15 p.m., on Monday via VHF-FM channel 16.

    Sector Lake Michigan issued an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast, then launched a Station Milwaukee 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew and an Air Station Traverse City MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew. A Station Sheboygan crew also diverted from a nearby case to assist.

    During the search, Station Sheboygan’s RB-M crew located the capsized vessel before locating and recovering one unresponsive person from the water.

    An Ozaukee County Sheriffs vessel arrived to assist with search efforts.

    A Good Samaritan heard the distress call and arrived to assist.

    The Good Samaritan reported one person in the water yelling for help. A Port Washington Fire Department crew located them and they were rescued by Station Milwaukee’s RB-M crew in a responsive state.

    Traverse City's air crew then located the final person in the water and they were recovered by Ozaukee County Sheriffs in an unresponsive state.

    The responsive person was able to confirm they made the distress call and that there were a total of three people aboard the vessel.

    All three were transferred to Port Washington fuel pier to awaiting EMS for further transfer to Aurora Medical Center Grafton.

    “This all-hands effort highlights the partnership we have with our local partners, with their help we were able to find all three people from the vessel that sank tonight,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class Kimberly Miller, Station Milwaukee Coxswain. “The one responsive person we rescued was also wearing a life jacket, which was critical in buying us time to find them and pull them out.”

    For inquiries, please contact the Ninth Coast Guard District Public Affairs office at (216) 902-6020 or via email at d9publicaffairs@gmail.com

    -USCG-

    Date Taken: 07.16.2024
    Date Posted: 07.16.2024 12:10
    Story ID: 476330
    Location: MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN, US
    Web Views: 126
    Downloads: 0

    Coast Guard, partner agencies rescue one in Lake Michigan

    SAR
    Milwaukee
    Life jacket
    Coast Guard
    Lake Michigan
    Partner Agencies

