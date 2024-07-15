Capt. Brian Karosich Assumes Command of Southwest Regional Maintenance Center

SAN DIEGO – Capt. Brian Karosich relieved Capt. John Bauer as Commanding Officer of Southwest Regional Maintenance Center (SWRMC) during a change of command ceremony at Naval Base San Diego’s Bainbridge Park, July 12.



Rear Adm. William Greene, Commander, Navy Regional Maintenance Center and Director, Surface Ship Maintenance and Modernization, Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) presided over the ceremony and expressed his gratitude for the job done by Bauer.



“You have done an incredible job leading Southwest RMC. You and your team have accomplished a great deal and the command continues to build positive momentum in spite of many challenges.”



Bauer assumed command of SWRMC on March 5, 2021, to lead a team of nearly 3,000 Officers, Sailors, civilians and contractors. During his command, SWRMC supported the maintenance and modernization needs of over 50 surface ships in the Pacific Fleet through availabilities, emergent support, Fleet Technical Assists, and intermediate maintenance. He will report to NAVSEA in Washington, D.C. for his follow-on tour.



“My time with SWRMC has brought me immeasurable growth as a leader and deepened my admiration for those that serve in the Navy’s maintenance community. I am beyond confident that Southwest RMC will continue to rise-up and meet the challenges required to support the Navy’s mission and our warfighters.” said Capt. Bauer.



Capt. Karosich is reporting to SWRMC after completing a successful tour as Commanding Officer of Forward Deployed Regional Maintenance Center in Naples, Italy.



Greene expressed his confidence in Karosich’s leadership, saying that his extensive prior experience has prepared him to lead SWRMC and “I am confident that you will take the command to new heights and I can’t wait to see what you and your team will do together.”



Karosich previously served with SWRMC as Port Engineer. Some of his notable tours include Naval Reactors Representatives Office Assistant/SSGN Program Deputy Project Superintendent at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility; Officer in Charge of the Iraqi Navy Ship Repair Facility (Individual Augmentation); Deputy Commander, Hawaii Regional Maintenance Center; Officer in Charge of the Forward Deployed Regional Maintenance Center (Detachment Rota); and Assistant Chief of Staff (Maintenance and Engineering) at Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet.



“I believe that across the entire NAVSEA enterprise, there is no better place to make an impact than a regional maintenance center,” said Karosich. “Our success requires this waterfront, our Navy, industry partners, and all stakeholders working together for the ships and Sailors who sail into harm’s way. We create that war-fighting advantage, and we will not let them down. ”



SWRMC provides superior ship maintenance and modernization, technical support, training, and innovative solutions to support ship readiness for the Fleet.

For more information on SWRMC, please visit https://www.navsea.navy.mil/Home/RMC/SWRMC.

