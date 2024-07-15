New England District cuts ribbon on Phase II of Muddy River project

Col. Justin R Pabis, PE, New England District Commander, joined Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and other partner representatives in Boston, Massachusetts on Nov. 29, 2023, to cut the ribbon to signify the completion of Phase II of the Muddy River Flood Risk Management Project.



“This phase of the project is in the footprint generally between Leverett Pond to Boylston Street in Boston and Brookline, Massachusetts,” said Col. Pabis. “We dredged about eight feet of sediment for flow conveyance in the Back Bay Fens and five areas of restriction to flow in the Riverway section of the Muddy River.”



Col. Pabis explained that work on the $36.5 million project also included excavating the sand bar island at Leverett Pond and removed invasive reed grasses from the wetland and riparian areas that were affecting flow conveyance.



“After we removed the river sediments and invasive reeds, we planted emergent vegetation in the wetland zone, and trees and shrubs to restore the riparian ecosystem in the project’s upland areas,” he said.

The Muddy River Flood Risk Management Project came about in response to the October 1996 storm that caused severe flooding along the Muddy River and several tributary areas.



“Our goal through flood risk management was to increase flood control, with ancillary benefits of improved water quality and enhanced aquatic and riparian habitat within the Muddy River,” said Col. Pabis. “I am proud to say we have achieved those objectives.”



The District team and their partners held a ribbon cutting for the Phase I completion in April 2017.



Col. Pabis said that although the construction project is complete, the District will continue to monitor the Muddy River and urged the local community to continue to maintain the environment and to ensure it never falls into neglect and disrepair again.



“Thank you to the city of Boston, the town of Brookline, the Department of Conservation and Recreation and the Massachusetts Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs for being such great partners,” said Col. Pabis. “Without your assistance, this project could not have been so well executed.”



Col. Pabis also recognized Project Manager Jennifer Flanagan and her team and contractor Charter Contracting Company for all their outstanding work.



Col. Pabis, a Massachusetts native, said that he played “Dirty Water,” during his change of Command ceremony in July 2023 because it is an iconic song for Boston.



“I’m proud to say due to dedication and hard work of all our partners, the Charles River is no longer dirty and now the Muddy River is anything but Muddy,” he said. “Hopefully the only time we hear about dirty water and the Fens is in the same conversation is when we talk about Dropkick Murphy’s covering “Dirty Water” on St. Paddy’s Day in Fenway.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.05.2024 Date Posted: 07.16.2024 Story ID: 476317 Location: CONCORD, MASSACHUSETTS, US