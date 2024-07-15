Sacramental Celebration - Baptism held at Naval Hospital Bremerton

Photo By Douglas Stutz | Eleanor Kent, daughter of U.S. Navy Nurse Corps officer Lt. Barbara Kent and U.S. Army...... read more read more Photo By Douglas Stutz | Eleanor Kent, daughter of U.S. Navy Nurse Corps officer Lt. Barbara Kent and U.S. Army Capt. Travis Kent, along with her brother, Clark Kent, received the baptism sacrament from Fr. Erich J. Weiss, Navy Chaplain Corps lieutenant, assigned to Submarine Readiness Squadron Three One at a recent ceremony held in Naval Hospital Bremerton's Chapel. “We decided to have the baptism somewhere that had significance to us here in the Pacific Northwest. Being that I work at NHB and feel a close relationship to this command and its staff, we wanted to commemorate our children’s baptism at a place of significance to our family,” explained Kent. "“We are so appreciative to Lt. Cmdr. Solomon Han [NHB Pastoral Care chaplain] and Cmdr. Krystal Chunaco for coordinating their efforts." (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer) see less | View Image Page

It’s not uncommon for U.S. Navy Nurse Corps officer Lt. Barbara Kent in her role at Naval Hospital Bremerton as the department head for primary care clinics to be directly involved in providing care to pediatric patients.



Even taking a brief respite from clinical duties still had her actively involved in overseeing children care, albeit on an ecumenical and not medical level of interest.



Along with her husband U.S. Army Capt. Travis Kent, a celebration of baptism for their two children was recently held in Naval Hospital Bremerton’s Chapel.



“We decided to have the baptism somewhere that had significance to us here in the Pacific Northwest. Being that I work at NHB and feel a close relationship to this command and its staff, we wanted to commemorate our children’s baptism at a place of significance to our family,” explained Kent.



Clark and Eleanor Kent received the baptism sacrament in front of their parents, extended family and friends from Fr. Erich J. Weiss, Navy Chaplain Corps lieutenant, assigned to Submarine Readiness Squadron Three One.



“Being that both of us are military,” said Kent, “it seemed befitting to do it a military command, in one of the few chapels still open for parishioners to use for church services and items of significance such as baptism.”



Kent noted that having the service at her command provided the opportunity for co-workers to join in the event.



“This allowed for us to have several of our colleagues and close friends come down from the clinic spaces to witness the joyous occasion. For anyone that has worked with me, they are no stranger to my children visiting. Our little superman - Clark Kent - and Eleanor love to walk the Pediatric Clinic spaces with mommy after hours and are always excited to ‘go to mommy’s hospital,’” added Kent.



Kent affirmed that navigating through the pandemic years, dealing with permanent change of station orders and handling military life made scheduling the baptism of their children an elusive challenge.



“During COVID and through PCS’s, it became incredibly difficult to find a parish and stick with them long enough to truly build those connections and obtain the more tedious requirements of our Catholic faith,” Kent said. “Lt. Weiss took the time to break down the sacramental teachings to us as parents and build on our foundations of baptism, communion, eucharist, confirmation and marriage.”



“We are so appreciative to Lt. Cmdr. Solomon Han [NHB Pastoral Care chaplain] and Cmdr. Krystal Chunaco for coordinating their efforts in introducing us to Lt. Weiss,” continued Kent. “He was so amazing to work with and made the process feel effortless to finally bring our children closer to God and grace.”



Chunaco – who also was coordinating to have her two children baptized - also explored the potential option of using NHB’s ships bell as the baptismal font.



Nautical lore dating to the 19th and 20th centuries indicates that the British Royal Navy began the tradition of using the ship’s bell in baptism ceremonies, signifying the event not just as a holy ritual, but also one which would bring good luck to the sailing vessel.



That custom does still extend in today’s U.S. Navy, although NHB’s ships bell proved to be too unwieldy to turn upside down and use. A suitable small bowl from NHB’s Pastoral Care department was provided as the baptismal font for the holy water used in the ceremonial process.



Old tradition was augmented by newer convention during the actual ceremony with advanced technology allowing the godparents of the Kents to take part in the ceremony virtually from the east coast.



“The godparents are my own siblings, Liam and Tharan Sinnathamby, aunt and uncle. They tuned in from the east coast to be present during the ceremony for the two children whom they are very close to,” Kent said.



“This is my first virtual baptism, which is all part of modern Navy chaplaincy,” wryly noted Weiss.