District Captain runs marathon in Antarctica

Capt. Sarah Hoyt has a busy life – she’s a wife, mother and U.S. Army Service member currently serving within the New England District’s Construction Division. Hoyt is used to keeping a fast pace as she is also an avid runner. However, she doesn’t just run at the local park – she’s an eight marathon, two ultra marathon Veteran, who just completed a race in Antarctica, Dec. 13. The Antarctic Ice Marathon is recognized by the Guinness Worlds Records as the Southernmost Marathon on earth.



“The Antarctic Ice Marathon was a once in a lifetime experience!” she said.



Hoyt said that the Antarctic Marathon's environment was very different than other marathons she ran in the past.



“Conditions were between 30 and 50 mph winds with wind chill in the negative teens,” she said. “Due to the ozone hole in the stratosphere, I was required to wear sunscreen on any exposed skin.”



Hoyt was more than up for the challenge. She completed the race in the middle of the pack at six hours and 48 minutes. She said that despite the harsh conditions, competing in the Antarctic Ice Marathon was well worth running.



“The terrain was an ice desert paradise! Absolutely beautiful and breathtaking! If ever given the chance to go back, I would in a heartbeat!”

The captain, who has been serving at the New England District since July 2023, has 9 years of active-duty service under her belt – two years in the U.S. Navy and seven years with the U.S. Army. Hoyt’s journey to Antarctica began in 2011 in Seattle when she was enlisted in the U.S. Navy.



“When I was in the Navy, I saw an ad for the 2011 Seattle Marathon while stationed at the Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor, Washington,” she said. “At that point, I had never run longer than half-marathon distances. I decided to try and check ‘run a marathon’ off my bucket list.”



Competing in the Seattle Marathon taught Hoyt a lot about racing and started her on her path to running many more, eventually leading her to Antarctica.



“It was both amazing and torturous at the same time,’ she said about the experience. “It was wonderful seeing so many people running the race and spectators providing support.”



Although overall the Seattle Marathon was an enjoyable experience, the mistakes of a first-time runner surfaced early on in the run.



“It was cold and raining,” she said. “I was under dressed and not prepared nutrition-wise. My legs started cramping at mile 16 and from that point on it was a battle between my mind and my body.”



Hoyt won the battle and finished the marathon, taking the lessons she learned from Seattle and other competitions afterward that helped her evolve as a runner. She learned how to choose the right shoes, nutrition and clothing for the right terrain and distance.



“I am more knowledgeable about extreme long distance running, like marathons and ultra marathons. The races are more thrilling and enjoyable,” she said.



One important lesson she learned is that not all races are the same and knowing the running environment is crucial to success.



“Most of my marathons are on road and most of my ultra marathons are on trail,” she said. “However, the Antarctica Ice Marathon is on snow and ice, which I would consider to be a trail race. Normally, I would bring a running vest with me that has water, electrolytes and snacks. But since the conditions in Antarctica was so cold, there was a first aid station every few miles and the race coordinators recommended not to run with a camelback hydration pack because the hose has the potential to freeze.”

Hoyt’s goal is to run a race on every continent. So far, the Antarctica race was the third.



“It’s an amazing opportunity to run in a location that the majority of the world population doesn’t visit,” she said.



Hoyt likes racing alone, but she also really enjoys making it a family affair. She has run multiple half marathons with her husband and runs in a race with her husband’s aunt at least once a year. Even her five-year-old son has heard the call of the finish line. Although too young for marathons now, Hoyt’s son may be her new marathon partner when he’s older.



“He loves to run,” said Hoyt. He always wants to join me on the treadmill when I’m running,” she said.



Hoyt will be crossing another continent off her marathon list when she competes in the Prague International Marathon on May 5 in Prague, Czechia. This marathon will check off the European Continent and will bring her continents to four out of seven.