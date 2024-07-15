42nd Infantry Division companies deactivate, stand up during casing, uncasing ceremony

Photo By Warren Wright | TROY, N.Y. - Soldiers of the 42d Infantry Division stand in formation during a...... read more read more Photo By Warren Wright | TROY, N.Y. - Soldiers of the 42d Infantry Division stand in formation during a ceremony in which multiple units are deactivated, activated, and merged July 13, 2024, at the New York Army National Guard armory in Troy, New York. The units that were deactivated were the 42d ID Operations Company, Intelligence and Security Company, and Signal Company, and the units that were activated were the 42d ID Signal and Sustainment Company and Main Command Post Operational Detachment. Soldiers from the deactivated units were either assigned to the newly stood up units or to the 42d ID Headquarters Support Company. (New York Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Grace Nechanicky) see less | View Image Page

TROY, New York – New York Army National Guard Lt. Col. Bryon Linnehan, commander of the 42nd Infantry Division’s Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, led a ceremony for the guidon casing of the battalion’s Operations Company, Intelligence and Sustainment Co., and Signal Co., as well as the uncasing for the Signal Intelligence and Sustainment Co., and the 42nd Inf. Div. Main Command Post-Operational Detachment (MCP-OD) at the division headquarters in Troy, N.Y, July 13, 2024.



The casing ceremony – which involves rolling the unit’s guidon flag and placing it into a protective cover – marks the deactivation or transfer of a unit from active service. It signifies the end of a unit’s current mission or role and represents a significant change for the unit and its members.



“Our unit has gone under a reorganization to make our team a more adaptable and lethal force,” Linnehan said.



Maj. Anthony Perlongo, who has served as the commander of the Operations Co. for the past three years, took the company's cased guidon and posted them alongside the battalion colors. The company's Soldiers now join the Headquarters Support Co. under Capt. Ryan Visgauss.



“As I pass command to Capt. Visgauss, I am confident that this unit, which has now merged with the headquarters company, is poised for continued success,” Perlongo said.



The Intelligence and Sustainment Co.’s senior enlisted leader, 1st Sgt. Dwanye Manley, rolled the company guidon as Maj. Philip McGrath, the company commander, then cased the rolled guidon.



Over the last three years, the company accomplished multiple command post exercises, staff exercises, homeland response force trainings, and two warfighters while under the command of McGrath.



In his remarks, McGrath thanked Linnehan for his leadership and mentorship to him and Manley during their time in command of the company.



Capt. Joseph Bologna and 1st Sgt. Richard Perry, commander and first sergeant respectively of the Signal Co., cased the company’s colors and then uncased the colors of the Signal Intelligence and Sustainment Co.



Lastly, Capt. Caleb Jean and 1st Sgt. Michael Trask, commander and first sergeant of the 42nd MCP-OD, uncased the colors, officially activating the unit. The MCP-OD is a specialized detachment meant to provide headquarters elements with the additional personnel to reinforce areas such as intelligence, operations and logistics.