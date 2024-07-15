Incirlik extends runway overruns; paves way for future ACE, NATO missions

Incirlik AB, Türkiye --



The 39th Air Base Wing recently completed the Runway 23 Overrun project, a construction effort that started in Sept. 2023.



The overrun construction project extends the length of the asphalt buffer between the end of the runway and terrain from 500 feet to 1,000 feet, which gives aircraft in distress a longer distance to roll-out and stop. This is especially important for the Turkish air force’s F-16s if they need to engage the Aircraft Arresting System located in the overruns.



The runway overrun extension is a tremendous improvement for the airfield, paving the way for future agile combat employment and NATO missions out of Incirlik Air Base.



Offices of primary responsibility for this project are the 39th Civil Engineer Squadron, 39th Operations Support Squadron, both squadrons Turkish air force counterparts, the 39th Contracting Squadron, and the 39th ABW safety office; and the 39th OSS lauds all for the efforts put into this project.



“A special ‘thank you’ to the CE escort office, Tech. Sgt. Timothy Rossol -- the wing’s escort program manager -- and all the Airmen and NCOs who have put in hours of their time keeping the project safe, secure, and moving forward,” said U.S. Air Force Capt. Corrine Vann, 39th OSS Airfield Operations flight commander. “If there is a project that every squadron and section at IAB has positively impacted, it's this one because of the escort program and leaders across the base providing their most precious resource – people -- to support it. We still have a way to go to completion, but this opening marks a huge milestone for Team Incirlik!”



Incirlik Air Base is a Turkish base hosted by the 10th Main Jet Base Command. The 39th ABW is a tenant unit of the installation and works to support strategic deterrence and agile combat employment support to EUCOM and NATO partners.

