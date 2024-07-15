8th MXG hosts 2nd Qtr DCC and Load Crew Competition

KUNSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea--The 8th Maintenance Group conducted the 2024 2nd Quarter Dedicated Crew Chief and Load Crew Competition at Kunsan Air Base, July 12, 2024.
Members assigned to the 8th Maintenance Squadron, 80th Fighter Generation Squadron, and 35th FGS participated in friendly challenges in preparing and loading munitions on the Wolf Pack’s F-16 Fighting Falcons.
Four teams of Airmen were evaluated on how quickly and accurately they completed their tasks when preparing and loading munitions onto aircraft while simulating the pressure of a deployed environment.
