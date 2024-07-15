Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    8th MXG hosts 2nd Qtr DCC and Load Crew Competition

    SOUTH KOREA

    07.16.2024

    Story by Senior Airman Maria Umanzor Guzman 

    8th Fighter Wing

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea--The 8th Maintenance Group conducted the 2024 2nd Quarter Dedicated Crew Chief and Load Crew Competition at Kunsan Air Base, July 12, 2024.

    Members assigned to the 8th Maintenance Squadron, 80th Fighter Generation Squadron, and 35th FGS participated in friendly challenges in preparing and loading munitions on the Wolf Pack’s F-16 Fighting Falcons.

    Four teams of Airmen were evaluated on how quickly and accurately they completed their tasks when preparing and loading munitions onto aircraft while simulating the pressure of a deployed environment.

