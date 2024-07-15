8th MXG hosts 2nd Qtr DCC and Load Crew Competition

Photo By Senior Airman Maria Umanzor Guzman | U.S. Air Force Col. Casey Crabill, right, 8th Maintenance Group commander, and Chief...... read more read more

Photo By Senior Airman Maria Umanzor Guzman | U.S. Air Force Col. Casey Crabill, right, 8th Maintenance Group commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Nathan Bouchard, left, 8th MXG command chief, congratulate members assigned to the 80th Fighter Generation Squadron for winning the load crew team of the quarter during the 2024 2nd Quarter Dedicated Crew Chief and Load Crew Competition at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 12, 2024. Airmen from the 80th and 35th FGSs were evaluated on timeliness and number of discrepancies, if any, when loading munitions onto an F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Maria Umanzor Guzman)