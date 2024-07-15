Beale AFB Showcases Mission at Capital Airshow 2024

Mather Airport, Calif. – Beale Airmen helped celebrate the 18th annual California Capital Airshow (CCA) at Mather Airport with flyovers, demonstrations, and interactions, July 13 and 14, 2024.



The CCA returned to Rancho Cordova and drew in a crowd of thousands with several aerial performances, including those by Beale’s U-2 Dragon Lady, Italy’s Frecce Tricolori, the Thunderbirds Demonstration team, and many more.



The event kicked off with a brief introduction of the iconic U-2 Dragon Lady by U.S. Air Force Col. Keagan L. McLeese, 9th Reconnaissance Wing commander. Following a U-2 Dragon Lady flyover, visitors had opportunities to see Beale’s Military Working Dog demonstrations, Explosive Ordinance Disposal technicians and equipment, and Dragon Lady and T-38 Talon

statics displayed up close. Pilots and technicians who regularly work on the aircraft stood ready to answer questions about what it’s like to operate and maintain the aircraft



“We’re here to highlight the men and women at Beale Air Force Base (AFB), showcasing the jobs we do on base as well as the aircraft flown out of Beale,” said U.S. Air Force Maj. Nicholas, 1st Reconnaissance Squadron U-2 instructor pilot.



A special emphasis was placed on ensuring students and future aviators had opportunities to interact with active pilots, inspiring and encouraging them to pursue careers in aviation.



“I just hope they’re inspired to be something more than what they thought they could ever be,” said Nicholas. “That’s the whole name of the game, I hope I can help them do that.”



Other aircraft from the U.S. Air Force arsenal were also showcased, including a C-5 Galaxy from Travis AFB, with its crew and technicians eager to share the aircraft’s mission and purpose withvisitors.



“I wish more people knew {being a C-5 pilot} it’s not just a going-to-war capability, it’s humanitarian relief,” said U.S. Air Force Capt. Travis Cratty, 22nd Airlift Squadron pilot. “We can help out natural disasters — we can go to Haiti and help with earthquakes; we can take water filtration systems to Hawaii and help with any contaminated water they might have.”



Excited CCA attendees eagerly lined up for a rare peek inside the massive C-5 Galaxy and its cockpit.



“It was worth it,” said Ansel Lim, CCA visitor.



Team Beale and Airmen from surrounding bases value community support and work to establish lasting partnerships by helping inspire future aviators and demonstrating their missions.



“This year’s show offers a truly once-in-a-lifetime experience,” said Darcy Brewer,Executive Director of California Capital Airshow.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.13.2024 Date Posted: 07.15.2024 17:25 Story ID: 476250 Location: MATHER, CALIFORNIA, US Web Views: 14 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Beale AFB Showcases Mission at Capital Airshow 2024, by SSgt Shaei Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.