Beat the Heat, Stay Cool in the Pool

FORT LIBERTY, N.C. - At Fort Liberty, family fun is at the heart of everything the Family and Morale, Welfare & Recreation programs do. Our recreation facilities cater to all ages, ensuring every family member can find something to enjoy. From water aerobics classes to poolside games and activities, there's never a dull moment at Fort Liberty. So, pack up the towels and sunscreen, and prepare for a day of laughter and memories with loved ones.



“There are five pools – three outdoor and two indoor for all DOD cardholders,” said Karie Shakeel, MWR Sports, Fitness & Aquatics lead coordinator. “We also offer group swim lessons, youth swim teams, masters swim team, and American Red Cross Lifeguard CPR classes.”



Unwind by the Pool

Dive into relaxation at Normandy outdoor pool, where the crystal-clear waters beckon one to leave their worries at the gate. The pool provides a refreshing oasis on hot summer days, offering the perfect escape from the hustle and bustle of daily life. Whether looking to swim laps, soak up the sun, or float the day away, the Fort Liberty MWR pools have something for everyone.



“Normandy Outdoor Pool has a 1-meter diving board, rock wall, and a small duck slide for children five and under,” said Shakeel. “Recreational swimming is now free for DOD cardholders at Normandy outdoor pool as well.”



The Normandy outdoor pool is open:

Monday – Tuesday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Thursday – Saturday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Sunday, 1-6 p.m.



Family-Friendly Activities

Kids can enjoy water games, swimming lessons, and poolside fun under the watchful eye of the qualified staff. From cannonball contests to mermaid races, there's never a dull moment for young water lovers. The Splash Pad at Twin Lions outdoor pool is now open Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The pool is only open for swimming and training programs.



“Any pass holder under 14 must be accompanied by an adult guardian 18 or older,” said Shakeel. “Each adult pass holder may accompany a maximum of six children at one time with special accommodation available for households with more than six children.”



Safety Measures and Guidelines

At Fort Liberty MWR Pools, safety is a top priority. They take every measure to ensure a secure and enjoyable swimming environment for all guests, from novice paddlers to seasoned swimmers. All patrons must wear swimsuits appropriate for public appearance, and children not potty trained must wear swim diapers while in the pool.



“Lifeguards will be provided during posted hours and will have the authority to close the pool for weather or safety reasons,” said Shakeel. “Pass holders and their guests must comply with Lifeguards’ instructions or face loss of use privileges.”



Stay Active, Stay Healthy

Staying active is essential for physical and mental well-being, and Fort Liberty's MWR facilities are here to help you achieve your fitness goals. In addition to the Normandy outdoor pool, the Twin Lions outdoor pool provides six 50-meter lanes, a 1-meter diving board, and a 3-meter diving board. The Tolson indoor pool has four 25-meter lanes and a zero-depth entry, and the Tucker indoor pool has six 25-yard lanes as well.



A Community Like No Other

“We offer pool parties during normal hours and after hours at Normandy outdoor pool,” said Shakeel. “Families may come up to 30 minutes early to set up for the party.”



Party reservations can be made three weeks in advance, but payment is due in full along with the completed rental agreement at the time the reservation is made. Party groups are required to follow all posted pool rules.



What sets Fort Liberty apart is its sense of community. Here, you're not just another visitor – you’re part of a tight-knit group of individuals who share a passion for fun, relaxation, and camaraderie. Whether you're a long-time resident or just passing through, you'll feel right at home among the friendly faces and welcoming atmosphere of Fort Liberty's MWR pool and recreation areas.



For more information about Fort Liberty pools and aquatic programs, visit https://liberty.armymwr.com/programs/aquatics.